Mittwoch, 21.01.2026
Gold über 4.862 USD - auf dem Weg zu 5.000 USD: Warum A2 Gold jetzt in eine neue Liga aufsteigt
21.01.2026 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AI, Robotics, Autonomy In Focus at the World Economic Forum

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 21st

  • Markets are pointing to fractional losses ahead of President Donald Trump's address at the World Economic Forum, following renewed tensions with Europe after his remarks about the U.S. "taking control" of Greenland.
  • Today's NYSE Live at 9 a.m. ET features on-site guests from the Forum, including R. "Ray" Wang of Constellation Research, discussing innovations in AI, robotics, and autonomy.
  • NYSE President Lynn Martin spoke with CNBC's Sara Eisen, emphasizing her view of a coming "Supercycle" of IPO activity; digital asset platform BitGo is set to list on the NYSE tomorrow under ticker BTGO.
  • NYSE CPO Jon Herrick will appear on NYSE Live this morning after discussing market plumbing on Taking Stock, including the NYSE's push toward 24/7 trading and a new tokenized-securities platform for stocks and ETFs.

Opening Bell
NHRA celebrates its 75th anniversary season in 2026, as well as today's premiere of its "Chasing Speed" docuseries on VICE.

Closing Bell
The 2026 Discover Boating New York Boat Show celebrates opening day alongside partner Progressive Insurance

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2866426/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_21.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5728430/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ai-robotics-autonomy-in-focus-at-the-world-economic-forum-302666792.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
