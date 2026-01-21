Spyglass MTG Unveils AI Navigator Amid Rising Demand for Enterprise Governance

The new release reflects a growing demand for enterprise AI approaches that prioritize strong data foundations, security, compliance, and workforce enablement over unchecked automation.

LINCOLN, RI / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2026 / Spyglass MTG , the specialized consulting firm delivering data, AI, and security solutions on Microsoft platforms, today announced the release of AI Navigator , a comprehensive framework designed to help enterprises adopt, scale, and govern artificial intelligence with clarity, security, and measurable business value.

As enterprises move quickly to deploy generative and agentic AI, many face growing challenges around fragmented experimentation, ambiguous return on investment, unmanaged "shadow AI," disconnected and low-quality data, and rising governance and security risks. AI Navigator was created to address these realities by providing a clear, structured framework that helps organizations connect trusted, enterprise data to AI initiatives and choose the right technologies for today while establishing a secure and scalable foundation for the future.

"Enterprises don't need another AI tool," said Dori Albert, CEO of Spyglass MTG. "What they need is a proven, repeatable way to turn AI into real business impact without adding risk. AI Navigator delivers exactly that. It grounds every initiative in strong data foundations and governance, aligns with business outcomes, and scales responsibly so teams are empowered, not disrupted."

AI Navigator packages Spyglass MTG's methodologies, proprietary code accelerators such as AI GENIE and Fabric LOOM , and delivery practices into a cohesive model that meets organizations at any stage of their AI journey. Many engagements begin with foundational data modernization and governance efforts. Rather than serving as a checklist, the framework acts as a strategic compass through the AI landscape, helping enterprises focus on high-impact use cases while embedding governance and compliance from the start. AI Navigator is organized around three integrated tracks:

Business & AI Journey to Value: Aligning AI initiatives to business priorities, success criteria, and ROI

Data & AI Foundations : Establishing secure, governed platforms with built-in access, lineage, and cost controls

AI Delivery: Enabling scalable, production-grade AI using repeatable patterns for agents, orchestration, and operations

"For AI to create value, it must be aligned with clear business goals and built on secure, well-governed platforms," said Ian Dicker, CTO of Spyglass MTG. "AI Navigator provides a framework and tools for enterprises to operationalize AI responsibly while ensuring it delivers real, scalable impact across teams."

AI Navigator addresses the realities of unmanaged generative AI by enforcing role-based access, governed data usage, and ethical guardrails, while emphasizing AI as a tool for empowering teams to work smarter and faster, not replacing jobs. Spyglass MTG's solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with secure platforms built on Microsoft and Databricks.

The framework builds on Spyglass MTG's enterprise experience across regulated and data-intensive industries, including insurance, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, and higher education. Current and upcoming case studies highlight how modernized data platforms paired with governed AI can reduce manual effort, improve information access, and accelerate time to value.

With AI Navigator, enterprises can move from experimentation to operational AI with greater speed, lower cost, and reduced risk, while maintaining trust, compliance, and long-term scalability. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit: https://www.spyglassmtg.com/resources/ai-navigator .

ABOUT SPYGLASS MTG:

Spyglass MTG is a leading Microsoft-focused consulting firm helping enterprises unlock the full potential of AI, data, and security. They design and implement secure, governed platforms that accelerate innovation while minimizing risk. Spyglass MTG's proven frameworks guide organizations through data modernization, AI adoption, and automation-delivering measurable business outcomes with confidence. From strategy to execution, Spyglass MTG empowers clients to scale AI responsibly and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Learn more at https://www.spyglassmtg.com .

