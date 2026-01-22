DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRL LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.6418 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13922983 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 415680 EQS News ID: 2264114 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

