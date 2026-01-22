DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.8961 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52385463 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 415773 EQS News ID: 2264306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

