DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H LN) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jan-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 230.0994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16148 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 415818 EQS News ID: 2264396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 22, 2026 03:09 ET (08:09 GMT)