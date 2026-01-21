ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Our Book Value per Share

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the "Company") the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the "Bank") today reported net income of $660 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $637 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2025 Highlights Performance Metrics 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 • Non interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.3 million from year end 2024.



• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2025, dropped to 2.64% from 2.65% in the prior linked quarter. Return on average assets (5,137 - Total loans receivable, net 544,586 559,330 Accrued interest receivable 2,649 2,628 Investment in restricted stock, at cost 3,846 4,335 Goodwill 581 581 Bank premises and equipment, net 4,128 4,845 Repossessed assets - - Right of use lease asset 5,019 5,894 Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,653 5,489 Other Assets 1,256 4,589 Total Assets - 616,278 - 636,739 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits - 107,823 - 97,490 Interest-Bearing Deposits 379,673 395,593 Brokered Deposits 15,040 20,750 Total Deposits 502,537 513,833 Bond Issue, net of costs 11,823 11,787 Borrowed Money 39,328 50,084 Lease liability 5,307 6,172 Other Liabilities 6,450 7,313 Total Liabilities 565,445 589,188 Stockholders' equity 50,833 47,551 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 616,278 - 636,739

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

2024 |----------------(unaudited)----------------| |-----(unaudited)-----| Interest income Loans - 7,401 - 7,467 - 7,353 - 29,700 - 29,273 Securities 126 149 192 681 678 Other interest-earning assets 431 339 280 1,293 1,624 Total Interest Income 7,959 7,956 7,826 31,675 31,576 Interest expense Deposits 2,984 3,065 3,146 12,313 14,531 Borrowings 735 655 661 2,755 2,950 Total Interest Expense 3,720 3,720 3,807 15,068 17,482 Net Interest Income 4,239 4,236 4,019 16,606 14,094 Prov for Credit Losses (10 - (41 - 43 (38 - 12 Net Interest Income after Pro for Credit Losses 4,249 4,277 3,976 16,644 14,082 Non-interest income Service charges and fees 357 270 693 1,496 829 Gain on loan sales - - - 132 140 Gain on sale of repossessed assets - - - - - Gain on Extinguishment of Sub-debt - - - - 245 Other 46 58 426 573 313 Total non-interest income 403 328 1,120 2,200 1,527 Non-interest expenses Compensation and benefits 1,779 1,839 1,835 7,143 6,830 Occupancy and equipment 614 621 625 2,531 2,509 Data processing service fees 317 338 345 1,315 1,253 Professional fees 316 204 246 1,100 808 FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 102 84 113 412 428 Advertising 85 100 123 396 308 Insurance 47 48 48 197 208 Other 489 496 432 1,889 1,621 Total non-interest expense 3,750 3,730 3,768 14,984 13,966 Income(loss) prior to tax expense 902 874 1,328 3,860 1,643 Income taxes 242 237 294 984 539 Net Profit - 660 - 637 - 1,034 - 2,876 - 1,104

ES Bancshares, Inc.

Average Balance Sheet Data

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.