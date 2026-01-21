ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Our Book Value per Share

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the "Company") the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the "Bank") today reported net income of $660 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $637 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
|Key Quarterly Financial Data
|2025 Highlights
|Performance Metrics
|4Q25
|3Q25
|2Q25
| • Non interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.3 million from year end 2024.
• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2025, dropped to 2.64% from 2.65% in the prior linked quarter.
|Return on average assets
|(5,137
|-
|Total loans receivable, net
|544,586
|559,330
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,649
|2,628
|Investment in restricted stock, at cost
|3,846
|4,335
|Goodwill
|581
|581
|Bank premises and equipment, net
|4,128
|4,845
|Repossessed assets
|-
|-
|Right of use lease asset
|5,019
|5,894
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|5,653
|5,489
|Other Assets
|1,256
|4,589
|Total Assets
|-
|616,278
|-
|636,739
|Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
|-
|107,823
|-
|97,490
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|379,673
|395,593
|Brokered Deposits
|15,040
|20,750
|Total Deposits
|502,537
|513,833
|Bond Issue, net of costs
|11,823
|11,787
|Borrowed Money
|39,328
|50,084
|Lease liability
|5,307
|6,172
|Other Liabilities
|6,450
|7,313
|Total Liabilities
|565,445
|589,188
|Stockholders' equity
|50,833
|47,551
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|616,278
|-
|636,739
|ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended,
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
2025
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|December 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
||----------------(unaudited)----------------|
||-----(unaudited)-----|
|Interest income
|Loans
|-
|7,401
|-
|7,467
|-
|7,353
|-
|29,700
|-
|29,273
|Securities
|126
|149
|192
|681
|678
|Other interest-earning assets
|431
|339
|280
|1,293
|1,624
|Total Interest Income
|7,959
|7,956
|7,826
|31,675
|31,576
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|2,984
|3,065
|3,146
|12,313
|14,531
|Borrowings
|735
|655
|661
|2,755
|2,950
|Total Interest Expense
|3,720
|3,720
|3,807
|15,068
|17,482
|Net Interest Income
|4,239
|4,236
|4,019
|16,606
|14,094
|Prov for Credit Losses
|(10
|-
|(41
|-
|43
|(38
|-
|12
|Net Interest Income after Pro for Credit Losses
|4,249
|4,277
|3,976
|16,644
|14,082
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and fees
|357
|270
|693
|1,496
|829
|Gain on loan sales
|-
|-
|-
|132
|140
|Gain on sale of repossessed assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gain on Extinguishment of Sub-debt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|245
|Other
|46
|58
|426
|573
|313
|Total non-interest income
|403
|328
|1,120
|2,200
|1,527
|Non-interest expenses
|Compensation and benefits
|1,779
|1,839
|1,835
|7,143
|6,830
|Occupancy and equipment
|614
|621
|625
|2,531
|2,509
|Data processing service fees
|317
|338
|345
|1,315
|1,253
|Professional fees
|316
|204
|246
|1,100
|808
|FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums
|102
|84
|113
|412
|428
|Advertising
|85
|100
|123
|396
|308
|Insurance
|47
|48
|48
|197
|208
|Other
|489
|496
|432
|1,889
|1,621
|Total non-interest expense
|3,750
|3,730
|3,768
|14,984
|13,966
|Income(loss) prior to tax expense
|902
|874
|1,328
|3,860
|1,643
|Income taxes
|242
|237
|294
|984
|539
|Net Profit
|-
|660
|-
|637
|-
|1,034
|-
|2,876
|-
|1,104
|ES Bancshares, Inc.
|Average Balance Sheet Data
|For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
|December 31, 2025
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
| Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.
|Average
Yield/Cost
|Assets
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|-
|553,324
|-
|7,401
|5.35%
|-
|558,270
|-
|7,467
|5.35%
|-
|564,745
|-
|7,405
|5.24%
|Investment securities
|14,638
|126
|3.43%
|16,848
|149
|3.54%
|22,898
|224
|3.91%
|Other interest earning assets
|43,364
|431
|3.94%
|31,152
|339
|4.32%
|31,135
|373
|4.69%
|Total interest-earning assets
|611,326
|7,958
|5.21%
|606,270
|7,956
|5.25%
|618,778
|8,002
|5.17%
|Non-interest earning assets
|14,542
|21,221
|18,048
|Total assets
|-
|625,868
|-
|627,491
|-
|636,826
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand Deposit accounts
|-
|34,442
|-
|32
|0.37%
|-
|34,333
|-
|30
|0.35%
|-
|32,800
|-
|27
|0.33%
|Savings accounts
|221,921
|1,533
|2.74%
|212,479
|1,511
|2.82%
|217,746
|1,695
|3.09%
|Certificates of deposit
|153,046
|1,419
|3.68%
|159,570
|1,525
|3.79%
|166,368
|1,714
|4.09%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|409,408
|2,984
|2.89%
|406,382
|3,065
|2.99%
|416,914
|3,436
|3.27%
|Borrowings
|39,393
|463
|4.66%
|39,584
|465
|4.66%
|50,189
|499
|3.94%
|Subordinated debenture
|11,820
|272
|9.20%
|11,812
|190
|6.43%
|11,784
|191
|6.43%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|460,622
|3,719
|3.20%
|457,778
|3,721
|3.22%
|478,887
|4,126
|3.42%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|103,510
|103,129
|96,011
|Other liabilities
|11,118
|16,843
|14,581
|Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
|114,628
|119,972
|110,592
|Stockholders' equity
|50,619
|49,741
|47,347
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|-
|625,868
|-
|627,491
|-
|636,826
|Net interest income
|-
|4,239
|-
|4,236
|-
|3,874
|Average interest rate spread (1)
|2.01%
|2.03%
|1.75%
|Net interest margin (2)
|2.77%
|2.79%
|2.51%
|(1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|ES Bancshares, Inc.
|Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
2025
|September 30,
2025
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|Performance Ratios (%) - annualized
|Return(loss) on Average Assets
|0.42%
|0.41%
|0.66%
|0.35%
|0.29%
|Return(loss) on Average Equity
|5.31%
|5.12%
|8.44%
|4.53%
|3.94%
|Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity
|5.37%
|5.18%
|8.55%
|4.59%
|3.99%
|Efficiency Ratio
|80.84%
|81.71%
|73.30%
|83.69%
|84.58%
|Yields / Costs (%)
|Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets
|5.21%
|5.25%
|5.17%
|5.18%
|5.17%
|Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities
|3.20%
|3.22%
|3.36%
|3.30%
|3.42%
|Net Interest Margin
|2.77%
|2.79%
|2.66%
|2.68%
|2.50%
|Capital Ratios (%)
|Equity / Assets
|8.25%
|8.07%
|7.66%
|7.65%
|7.47%
|Tangible Equity / Assets
|8.16%
|7.98%
|7.58%
|7.56%
|7.38%
|Tier I leverage ratio (a)
|10.00%
|9.91%
|9.78%
|9.46%
|9.31%
|Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)
|14.91%
|14.51%
|14.35%
|13.81%
|13.68%
|Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)
|14.91%
|14.51%
|14.35%
|13.81%
|13.68%
|Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)
|16.16%
|15.76%
|15.60%
|15.06%
|14.93%
|Stock Valuation
|Book Value (c)
|$7.34
|$7.24
|$7.13
|$6.97
|$6.89
|Tangible Book Value (c)
|$7.25
|$7.15
|$7.05
|$6.89
|$6.81
|Shares Outstanding (b)
|6,926
|6,926
|6,927
|6,927
|6,900
|Asset Quality (%)
|ACL / Total Loans
|0.94%
|0.93%
|0.93%
|0.91%
|0.91%
|Non Performing Loans / Total Loans
|1.08%
|1.10%
|1.13%
|0.96%
|0.94%
|Non Performing Assets / Total Assets
|0.96%
|0.98%
|0.98%
|0.86%
|0.84%
|(a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands (c) Share value is in dollars
