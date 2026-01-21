Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2026 22:36 Uhr
13 Leser
ES Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results; Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Growth in Our Book Value per Share

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS) (the "Company") the holding company for Empire State Bank, (the "Bank") today reported net income of $660 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to a net income of $637 thousand, or $0.10 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Key Quarterly Financial Data 2025 Highlights
Performance Metrics4Q253Q252Q25 • Non interest-bearing deposits grew by $10.3 million from year end 2024.

• The Cost of Funds for the three months ended December 31, 2025, dropped to 2.64% from 2.65% in the prior linked quarter.
Return on average assets (5,137-
Total loans receivable, net 544,586 559,330
Accrued interest receivable 2,649 2,628
Investment in restricted stock, at cost 3,846 4,335
Goodwill 581 581
Bank premises and equipment, net 4,128 4,845
Repossessed assets - -
Right of use lease asset 5,019 5,894
Bank Owned Life Insurance 5,653 5,489
Other Assets 1,256 4,589
Total Assets - 616,278 - 636,739
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits - 107,823 - 97,490
Interest-Bearing Deposits 379,673 395,593
Brokered Deposits 15,040 20,750
Total Deposits 502,537 513,833
Bond Issue, net of costs 11,823 11,787
Borrowed Money 39,328 50,084
Lease liability 5,307 6,172
Other Liabilities 6,450 7,313
Total Liabilities 565,445 589,188
Stockholders' equity 50,833 47,551
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 616,278 - 636,739
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Income
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended, For the Year Ended
December 31,
2025		 September 30,
2025		 June 30,
2025		 December 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
|----------------(unaudited)----------------| |-----(unaudited)-----|
Interest income
Loans- 7,401 - 7,467 - 7,353 - 29,700 - 29,273
Securities 126 149 192 681 678
Other interest-earning assets 431 339 280 1,293 1,624
Total Interest Income 7,959 7,956 7,826 31,675 31,576
Interest expense
Deposits 2,984 3,065 3,146 12,313 14,531
Borrowings 735 655 661 2,755 2,950
Total Interest Expense 3,720 3,720 3,807 15,068 17,482
Net Interest Income 4,239 4,236 4,019 16,606 14,094
Prov for Credit Losses (10- (41- 43 (38- 12
Net Interest Income after Pro for Credit Losses 4,249 4,277 3,976 16,644 14,082
Non-interest income
Service charges and fees 357 270 693 1,496 829
Gain on loan sales - - - 132 140
Gain on sale of repossessed assets - - - - -
Gain on Extinguishment of Sub-debt - - - - 245
Other 46 58 426 573 313
Total non-interest income 403 328 1,120 2,200 1,527
Non-interest expenses
Compensation and benefits 1,779 1,839 1,835 7,143 6,830
Occupancy and equipment 614 621 625 2,531 2,509
Data processing service fees 317 338 345 1,315 1,253
Professional fees 316 204 246 1,100 808
FDIC & NYS Banking Premiums 102 84 113 412 428
Advertising 85 100 123 396 308
Insurance 47 48 48 197 208
Other 489 496 432 1,889 1,621
Total non-interest expense 3,750 3,730 3,768 14,984 13,966
Income(loss) prior to tax expense 902 874 1,328 3,860 1,643
Income taxes 242 237 294 984 539
Net Profit- 660 - 637 - 1,034 - 2,876 - 1,104
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Average Balance Sheet Data
For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos. 		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost		Avg Bal
Rolling
3 Mos.		Interest
Rolling
3 Mos.		Average
Yield/Cost
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable- 553,324- 7,4015.35%- 558,270- 7,4675.35%- 564,745- 7,4055.24%
Investment securities 14,638 1263.43% 16,848 1493.54% 22,898 2243.91%
Other interest earning assets 43,364 4313.94% 31,152 3394.32% 31,135 3734.69%
Total interest-earning assets 611,326 7,9585.21% 606,270 7,9565.25% 618,778 8,0025.17%
Non-interest earning assets 14,542 21,221 18,048
Total assets- 625,868 - 627,491 - 636,826
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand Deposit accounts- 34,442- 320.37%- 34,333- 300.35%- 32,800- 270.33%
Savings accounts 221,921 1,5332.74% 212,479 1,5112.82% 217,746 1,6953.09%
Certificates of deposit 153,046 1,4193.68% 159,570 1,5253.79% 166,368 1,7144.09%
Total interest-bearing deposits 409,408 2,9842.89% 406,382 3,0652.99% 416,914 3,4363.27%
Borrowings 39,393 4634.66% 39,584 4654.66% 50,189 4993.94%
Subordinated debenture 11,820 2729.20% 11,812 1906.43% 11,784 1916.43%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 460,622 3,7193.20% 457,778 3,7213.22% 478,887 4,1263.42%
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 103,510 103,129 96,011
Other liabilities 11,118 16,843 14,581
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,628 119,972 110,592
Stockholders' equity 50,619 49,741 47,347
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 625,868 - 627,491 - 636,826
Net interest income - 4,239 - 4,236 - 3,874
Average interest rate spread (1) 2.01% 2.03% 1.75%
Net interest margin (2) 2.77% 2.79% 2.51%
(1) Average interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
ES Bancshares, Inc.
Five Quarter
Performance Ratio Highlights		Three Months Ended
December 31,
2025		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024
Performance Ratios (%) - annualized
Return(loss) on Average Assets0.42%0.41%0.66%0.35%0.29%
Return(loss) on Average Equity5.31%5.12%8.44%4.53%3.94%
Return(loss) on Average Tangible Equity5.37%5.18%8.55%4.59%3.99%
Efficiency Ratio80.84%81.71%73.30%83.69%84.58%
Yields / Costs (%)
Average Yield - Interest Earning Assets5.21%5.25%5.17%5.18%5.17%
Average Cost - Interest-bearing Liabilities3.20%3.22%3.36%3.30%3.42%
Net Interest Margin2.77%2.79%2.66%2.68%2.50%
Capital Ratios (%)
Equity / Assets8.25%8.07%7.66%7.65%7.47%
Tangible Equity / Assets8.16%7.98%7.58%7.56%7.38%
Tier I leverage ratio (a)10.00%9.91%9.78%9.46%9.31%
Common equity Tier I capital ratio (a)14.91%14.51%14.35%13.81%13.68%
Tier 1 Risk-based capital ratio (a)14.91%14.51%14.35%13.81%13.68%
Total Risk-based capital ratio (a)16.16%15.76%15.60%15.06%14.93%
Stock Valuation
Book Value (c)$7.34$7.24$7.13$6.97$6.89
Tangible Book Value (c)$7.25$7.15$7.05$6.89$6.81
Shares Outstanding (b)6,9266,9266,9276,9276,900
Asset Quality (%)
ACL / Total Loans0.94%0.93%0.93%0.91%0.91%
Non Performing Loans / Total Loans1.08%1.10%1.13%0.96%0.94%
Non Performing Assets / Total Assets0.96%0.98%0.98%0.86%0.84%
(a) Ratios at Bank level (b) Shares information presented in thousands (c) Share value is in dollars

