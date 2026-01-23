DJ SWEF: Portfolio Update

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Portfolio Update 23-Jan-2026 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update GBP376 million of capital redeemed to date since January 2023 (91% of the January 2023 NAV); Following the repayment of three loans during Q4 2025, one loan remains in the portfolio Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF", the "Company" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing and realising a diverse portfolio of real estate debt in the UK and Europe, presents its performance for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. Highlights -- Orderly realisation of the portfolio almost complete - during the quarter to 31 December 2025 three loan investments (amounting to GBP56 million) repaid. As a result of these repayments the portfolio has only one loan investment remaining. -- Continuing the orderly and timely return of capital to Shareholders - during the quarter to 31 December 2025 the Company returned GBP55 million to Shareholders. To 31 December 2025 the Company has returned GBP376 million to Shareholders, equating to 91 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. -- All assets constantly monitored for changes in risk profile - the current risk status of the investments is listed below: - One loan investment equivalent to 100 per cent of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2025 is classified in the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. -- Cash balances - as of 31 December 2025, following the return of GBP55 million of capital to Shareholders in the quarter, the Group held cash balances of circa GBP14 million and had no unfunded loan commitments. -- Dividend - on 23 January 2026, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in February 2026, in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per share in line with the 2025 full year dividend target of 5.5 pence per share. Given that the Company is now coming to the end of the orderly realisation of its loan assets, the Directors have not set a target dividend for 2026. -- The weighted average remaining contractual loan term of the funded portfolio as of 31 December 2025 was 0.1 years -- Equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value for the portfolio is 47 per cent. John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "We are extremely pleased to have made such strong progress in the final quarter of 2025. There now remains just one loan realisation outstanding, which is classified at the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. Having returned GBP55 million in the last quarter, the Company has now returned 91% of the January 2023 NAV or GBP376 million and we are looking forward to providing further updates in respect of the final investment." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV as of 31 December 2025 Share price (p) 87.0 NAV (p) * 96.82 Discount 10.1% 6.3% Dividend yield (on share price) Market cap GBP20m

*The 31 December 2025 NAV shown here has been calculated before taking into account the dividend of 1.375 pence per Share announced by the Company on 23 January 2026.

Key Portfolio Statistics as of 31 December 2025

Number of investments 1 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 100% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 11.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (2) 14.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (2) 46.8% Average remaining loan term 0.1 years Net Asset Value GBP22.5m Loans advanced (including accrued interest and exit fees) GBP8.3m Cash GBP14.4m Other net liabilities (including hedges) GBP0.2m

(1) The unlevered annualised total return is calculated on amounts outstanding at the reporting date, excluding undrawn commitments, and assuming all drawn loans are outstanding for the full contractual term. The one remaining loan is floating rate and returns are based on an assumed profile for future interbank rates, but the actual rate received may be higher or lower. Calculated only on amounts funded at the reporting date and excluding committed amounts (but including commitment fees) and excluding cash uninvested. The calculation also excludes the origination fee paid to the Investment Manager.

(2) LTV (Loan to Value) to Group last GBP means the percentage which the total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortisation received to date (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking alongside and/or senior to it) bears to its value determined by the last independent third party appraisals. Loan to Value to first Group GBP means the starting point of the Loan to Value range of the loans drawn (when aggregated with any other indebtedness ranking senior to it).

Remaining years to contractual maturity* Funded loan balance (GBPm) % of funded portfolio 0 to 1 years GBP7.7 100%

*Remaining loan term to current contractual loan maturity excluding any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity or may elect to exercise legal extension options, which are typically one year of additional term subject to satisfaction of credit related extension conditions. The Group, in limited circumstances, may also elect to extend loans beyond current legal maturity dates if that is deemed to be required to affect an orderly realisation of the loan.

Country % of funded portfolio Spain 100% Sector % of funded portfolio Office 100% Loan type % of funded portfolio Junior & Mezzanine 100% Currency * % of funded portfolio Euro 100%

*The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency, however the capital on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital

On 31 October 2022, the Board announced the Company's Proposed Orderly Realisation and Return of Capital to Shareholders. A Circular relating to the Proposed Orderly Realisation, containing a Notice of an Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") was published on 28 December 2022. The proposals were approved by Shareholders at the EGM in January 2023 and the Company is seeking to return cash to Shareholders in an orderly manner as soon as reasonably practicable following the repayment of loans, while retaining sufficient working capital for ongoing operations and the funding of committed but currently unfunded loan commitments.

Since then, the Company has returned circa GBP376 million to Shareholders (including GBP55 million in the fourth quarter of 2025), equating to 90.9 per cent of the Company's NAV as of 31 January 2023. As of the date of the issuance of this factsheet the Company had 23,204,738 shares in issue and the total number of voting rights was 23,204,738.

Liquidity and credit facilities

The Company held GBP14.4 million of cash as of 31 December 2025 and no longer has any unfunded loan related cash commitments. The Company is confident that it holds sufficient cash to meet its ongoing operational commitments.

Dividend

On 23 January 2026, the Directors announced a dividend, to be paid in February 2026, in respect of the fourth quarter of 2025 of 1.375 pence per Ordinary Share in line with the 2025 dividend target of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The dividend will be paid on Ordinary Shares in issue as of 6 February 2026.

The unaudited 31 December 2025 financial statements of the Company show negative income reserves. Dividend payments can continue to be made by the Company (as a Guernsey registered limited company) as long as it passes the solvency test (i.e. it is able to pay its debts as they come due).

Portfolio Update

The Group continues to closely monitor and manage the credit quality of its loan exposures and repayments.

The Group's exposure as of 31 December 2025 and the date of the publication of this factsheet is limited to one loan investment. This is a loan secured against an office portfolio in Spain. The office portfolio is currently under offer for sale and the sale is expected to complete during Q1 2026. This loan investment is classified as a Stage 1 loan investment and has an LTV of 46.8 per cent.

Credit Risk Analysis

All loans within the portfolio are classified and measured at amortised cost.

The Group follows a three-stage model for impairment based on changes in credit quality since initial recognition as summarised below:

-- A financial instrument that is not credit-impaired on initial recognition is classified as Stage 1 and has its

credit risk continuously monitored by the Group. The expected credit loss ("ECL") is measured over a 12-month

period of time. -- If a significant increase in credit risk since initial recognition is identified, the financial instrument is moved

