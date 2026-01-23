DJ Removal- Tower Bridge Funding 2024-1 PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal- Tower Bridge Funding 2024-1 PLC 23-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/01/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Tower Bridge Funding 2024-1 PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 23/01/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735351012 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735351798 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735351954 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735352093 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735352416 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735352507 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735352846 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Regulation S) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2066; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS2735352929 -- up to and including GBP199,000) (Rule 144A) securities

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

