Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of SKR (Seeker), the native token of the high-profile Solana-based DePIN project Solana Mobile Seeker, on January 24. Known for its popular airdrops and significant market performance, SKR is now accessible to the HTX community. Spot trading and perpetual futures trading for the SKR/USDT pair are available on the platform.

Solana Mobile Seeker is building a decentralized mobile ecosystem designed to challenge entrenched mobile industry giants through its innovative TEEPin network architecture and community-driven governance. The project's vision is to create a community-owned platform with decentralized governance, free from intermediary censorship, enabling direct connections between developers and users, all secured by its proprietary TEEPin framework.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find HTX on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281598

Source: HTX