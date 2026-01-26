Members of AM Best's insurance ratings division will share their trend observations and analytical perspectives on the global reinsurance market, along with leading issues relevant to primary insurers across Europe, at a pair of market briefings taking place in Germany. The briefings are scheduled for 3 March 2026 in Munich at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, and in Cologne on 4 March 2026 at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst.

Along with an up-to-date review on the state of the global reinsurance market, the half-day programmes will include presentations on IFRS 17 and globalisation versus protectionism in the insurance marketplace.

Registration at each venue commences at 3:00 p.m. (CET), with the presentations scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. (CET). A market networking reception concludes each programme. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the presentations at this year's briefings will be in English. To register, or for more information, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Munich, Cologne.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

