Solar Foods Oyj: Solar Foods Oyj's new shares have been registered with the Trade Register

SOLAR FOODS OYJ COMPANY RELEASE 26 January 2026, at 10:10 a.m. EET

Solar Foods Oyj's new shares have been registered with the Trade Register

Solar Foods Oyj (the "Company") has decided on a directed share issue, as previously announced on 22 January 2026 and 23 January 2026. A total of 5,154,691 new shares have been registered with the Finnish Trade Register today on 26 January 2026. Following the entry in the Trade Register, the total number of shares in the Company is 29,883,733.

Trading in the new shares together with the existing shares is expected to commence on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland on or about 27 January 2026. The shares are expected to be ready for delivery to investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Oy on or about 27 January 2026. The shares will carry the same rights as the Company's existing shares once they have been delivered to the investors' book-entry accounts.

Solar Foods Oyj

Further Information

CFO Ilkka Saura, ilkka.saura@solarfoods.com, tel: +358 10 579 3289

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media