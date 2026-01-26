Anzeige
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
26.01.2026 09:39 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD LN) 
Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
26-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2026 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9713 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7442911 
 
CODE: LEMD LN 
 
ISIN: FR0010435297 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     FR0010435297 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LEMD LN 
LEI Code:   969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 
Sequence No.: 416077 
EQS News ID:  2265636 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2265636&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
