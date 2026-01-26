DJ Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc (ANRJ LN) Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Hydrogen UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 660.387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 430211 CODE: ANRJ LN ISIN: FR0010930644 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Category Code: NAV TIDM: ANRJ LN LEI Code: 96950051YCAIOAMW7U51 Sequence No.: 416085

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2026 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)