Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phase 1 Equity Announces Its Second Practice Addition Of The Year, Bringing On A Multi-Site Orthodontic Practice Located in New Jersey

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Phase 1 Equity, a doctor-owned, doctor-led, and doctor-governed platform for orthodontists and pediatric dentists, is excited to welcome another leading multi-site orthodontic practice based in New Jersey to its growing network.

This practice ensures each patient is treated in a comfortable, fun, and effective environment. They offer highly personalized care backed by state-of-the-art technology while delivering exceptional care. This marks Phase 1 Equity's second practice added in 2026, its second practice in New Jersey, and its 20th doctor to join the platform. This addition brings total locations to 29 for the platform.

"We are excited to welcome another great orthodontic practice in the State of New Jersey to the platform" said Mike Rice, CEO of Phase 1 Equity. "Our strong momentum continues as we bring both short and long-term value to our doctors. Our model offers a unique opportunity for doctors to receive the support and resources they need while building significant practice value and maintaining complete control over their practice."

"We are thrilled to welcome another great practice to Phase 1 Equity," said Dr. Bryan Williams, DDS, founding partner and board member. "They are rooted in the communities they serve and maintain a strong reputation for delivering the best care and creating an outstanding patient experience. We're excited to welcome them into our family and support their continued growth and success."

About Phase 1 Equity

Phase 1 Equity is a doctor-owned platform created specifically for orthodontists and pediatric dentists. Our distinctive Doctor Equity model successfully combines private practice with private equity, allowing doctors to retain complete control over clinical and practice decision-making, while benefiting from the collective power of a nationwide network of like-minded practitioners. Doctors have access to decades of expertise and resources that optimize practice operations, reduce costs, enhance profitability, and maximize practice value. Unlike a sale to a traditional DSO, Phase 1 Equity's partnership approach works with doctors to build substantial practice value and increase EBITDA before a sale to private equity. This ensures doctors receive a significantly larger share of the financial rewards in a future sale, compared to a traditional DSO model.

We're not a traditional DSO. We're a community of doctors building something meaningful - together.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Visit www.Phase1Equity.com or contact info@phase1equity.com to learn more.

SOURCE: Phase 1 Equity



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/phase-1-equity-announces-its-second-practice-addition-of-the-year-bri-1130302

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.