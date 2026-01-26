Seoul, South Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Kyung Hee University has solidified its place as one of the top universities in South Korea, securing 5th place among domestic comprehensive universities and reaching 252nd globally in the 2026 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.





Kyung Hee University

This milestone reflects a continued rise in global academic competitiveness and research excellence, as Kyung Hee moved up 33 places from the previous year. The result affirms the university's long-term commitment to becoming a "true university of the future."

Strong Research Performance in Both Quality and Quantity

According to THE metrics, Kyung Hee saw improvements across multiple research indicators. The Field-Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) rose from 1.37 in 2019 to 1.42 in 2024, meaning its papers are cited 42% more frequently than the global average.

Notably, papers ranked in the top 25% of citations showed even greater gains, with FWCI climbing from 1.36 to 1.54, placing the university third in Korea in this metric. Total publications also increased significantly, from 16,023 in 2019 to 20,934 in 2024, and the share of highly cited papers grew from 11.5% to 14.2%.

Multi-Disciplinary Global Recognition

Kyung Hee's strengths span medicine, engineering, natural sciences, and basic science. Its medical teams are leading global research on oncology, geriatrics, and digital health, while engineering departments are advancing in semiconductors, optoelectronics, robotics, and precision systems.

In basic science, Kyung Hee researchers have published high-impact work in biology, environment, and ecology, forming a research ecosystem that bridges foundational theory with practical innovation.

A Leader in Global Collaboration

International cooperation has become a strategic asset. The university ranked 2nd in Korea for global engagement and saw international co-authored research grow from 29.8% to 38.1% in just five years. These projects achieved an impressive FWCI of 2.63, signaling world-class impact.

Noteworthy initiatives include the International Center for Quantum Matter, established with global experts, joining forces with Kyung Hee's physics and engineering faculty.

Looking Ahead: Building a "University of the Future"

Kyung Hee University now focuses on AI-integrated innovation and long-term infrastructure. Under the AI Transition (AX) initiative, the university is developing campus-wide AI governance and launching a new Institutional Research (IR) Center to support data-informed strategy.

The next 3-4 years have been designated as a pivotal "golden period" for transformation, reinforcing Kyung Hee's ambition to bridge the gap with elite global institutions.



About Kyung Hee University



Established in 1949, Kyung Hee University is a prestigious private comprehensive university in South Korea, recently ranking 5th among domestic private universities in the 2026 THE World University Rankings. Renowned for its world-class research, KHU is rapidly rising as a global hub for academic innovation.

