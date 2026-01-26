PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings of $0.97 Per Share and Record Annual Earnings of $3.31 Per Share; Tangible Book Value Increases to $29.99 Per Share

WAUSAU, Wisc., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported record fourth quarter earnings ending December 31, 2025 of $0.97 per diluted common share on net income of $3.9 million, compared to $0.86 per diluted common share on net income of $3.5 million during the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and $0.73 per diluted common share on net income of $3.0 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024. Record calendar 2025 earnings were $13.5 million, or $3.31 per diluted share compared to 2024 earnings of $9.8 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, up 40% per share.

PSB's fourth quarter of 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2025: (1) a stronger net interest margin as funding costs declined; (2) slightly higher non-interest income from higher mortgage banking income and higher investment and insurance sales commissions; and (3) lower non-interest expenses due to lower benefit plan expenses.

"Our operations continue to benefit from the current interest rate environment, as many of our seasoned loans continue to reprice from historically low yields to higher yields while funding cost pressure has declined with the Federal Reserve's reductions to the Federal Funds rate. As a result, our net interest margin has returned towards the lower end of our historical range," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO. "We remain optimistic as we look to 2026 and anticipate credit improvement will add more earning assets and enhance interest income in the first half of the year. The Board's confidence in our ability to consistently generate strong profitability led to their decision to institute quarterly dividend payments going forward, rather than a semi-annual dividend. While our record earnings in fiscal 2025 mark a significant milestone, we remain committed to surpassing these achievements in the periods ahead."

December 31, 2025, Highlights:

Net interest income increased $387,000 to $11.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from $11.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, due in part to lower deposit and borrowing costs.





Noninterest income increased $156,000 to $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.9 million the prior quarter due to higher mortgage banking income and higher investment and insurance sales commissions.





Noninterest expenses decreased $170,000 to $8.6 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $8.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting lower salary and benefit plan expenses.





Net loans decreased $19.1 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, to $1.10 billion compared to September 30, 2025 due to a large borrower ($13.8 million) who sold their business and an expected loan payoff from another borrower for $6.4 million. The loan pipeline continues to remain strong. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans.





Non-performing assets increased slightly to $17.3 million, or 1.18% of total assets at December 31, 2025, compared to $17.0 million, or 1.13% the previous quarter. The increase primarily relates to the addition of a restructured residential mortgage loan.





Total deposits decreased $12.1 million to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2025. Core deposits decreased $7.3 million due to business outflows for taxes while brokered deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000 decreased $4.8 million.





Return on average tangible common equity was 12.86% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 12.14% the prior quarter and 11.07% in the year ago quarter.





Tangible book value per common share was up 15.43% over the past year to $29.99 at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.98 at December 31, 2024. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.68 per share during the past year reflecting an earnings payout ratio of 20.37%.





Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $35.3 million during the fourth quarter to $1.46 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.50 billion at September 30, 2025. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $7.6 million to $29.9 million at December 31, 2025, from $37.5 million at September 30, 2025, as liquid funds were used to pay-off Federal Home Loan Advances and brokered deposits. Investment securities available for sale decreased $6.4 million to $184.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $190.7 million one quarter earlier.

Gross loans receivable decreased $26.2 million to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans decreased $17.5 million to $551.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to three months earlier while commercial & industrial loans increased $2.3 million to $139.5 million over the same time period. Commercial construction and development loans decreased $10.7 million to $70.6 million at December 31, 2025, while residential real estate loans decreased $2.5 million from the prior quarter to $340.4 million. Agricultural loans decreased $1.0 million to $11.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to three months earlier and municipal loans increased $3.0 million over the same time period. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 55.1% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 30.1% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.4% and consumer loans at 0.4%. The lending pipeline remains strong heading into 2026.

The allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans at December 31, 2025 while annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Non-performing assets increased $323,000 to $17.3 million, or 1.18% of total assets at December 31, 2025, up from 1.13% at September 30, 2025. The increase in non-performing assets primarily reflects the addition of a $721,000 restructured residential mortgage loan. Approximately 67% of all non-performing assets consisted of four lending relationships. The largest of these four relationships had a $1.2 million loan payoff occur subsequent to year-end.

Total deposits decreased $12.2 million from the prior quarter to $1.18 billion. The largest decrease in deposits was a decline in money market deposits, which declined $22.2 million during the fourth quarter, partially offset by an increase of $15.3 million in interest-bearings demand and savings deposits. Additionally, brokered deposits decreased $5.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Existing liquidity helped to reduce high costing FHLB advances during the quarter by $28.0 million to $113.0 million at December 31, 2025. Brokered deposits of $5.0 million were also repaid.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percentage of total tangible assets increased to 8.77% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.34% at September 30, 2025, and 7.76% at December 31, 2024.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $4.01 to $29.99, at December 31, 2025, compared to $25.98 one year earlier, an increase of 15.43% after dividends of $0.68 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $29.05, tangible net book value per common share increased primarily due to earnings and an increase in the fair market value of available for sale investment securities. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio decreased to $13.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $14.2 million one quarter earlier and $19.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $11.7 million (on a net margin of 3.28%) for the fourth quarter of 2025, from $11.3 million (on a net margin of 3.16%) for the third quarter of 2025, and increased from $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024. The higher net interest income in the current period primarily relates to a slight increase in loan yields during the quarter and a decrease in the cost of funds. Overall earning asset yields decreased 1 basis point to 5.42% during the fourth quarter of 2025 from 5.43% the prior period and cost of funds decreased 12 basis points to 2.89% compared to 3.01% during the third quarter of 2025. Relative to one year earlier, interest-earning asset yields were up 13 basis points while the overall cost of funds declined 17 basis points.

The decrease in earning asset yields was due to lower yields on investment securities. Taxable security yields were 3.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 3.38% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, while a smaller balance of tax-exempt security yields remained at 3.33% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter of 2025 to 5.94% from 5.93% during the third quarter of 2025.

The decrease in funding costs was due to lower deposit costs, and costs related to FHLB advances. Deposits costs declined 9 basis points to 1.98% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, from 2.07% the prior quarter. Similarly, FHLB advance costs declined 3 basis points to 4.36% for the fourth quarter from 4.39% the prior quarter.

Total noninterest income increased $156,000 during the fourth quarter of 2025 to $2.1 million. An increase in investment and insurances sales commissions accounted for the majority of the change. The government shutdown delayed the recognition of gains on the sale of SBA 7A loans, reducing other noninterest income during the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the prior quarter.

Noninterest expenses decreased $170,000 to $8.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $8.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, and increased $634,000 from $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. On a linked quarter basis, salary and benefits expense decreased $287,000 due to lower benefit plan expenses. Occupancy and facilities costs remained at $712,000, data processing and other office operation expenses increased $66,000, foreclosed real estate was sold for a gain of $23,000 during the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $1,000 the previous quarter and advertising and promotion expenses increased $39,000.

Income taxes increased $163,000 during the fourth quarter to $883,000, from $720,000 one quarter earlier on higher pre-tax income levels. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 18.0% compared to 16.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2025, unaudited, December 31, 2024 derived from audited financial statements

Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks - 19,697 - 14,221 - 23,022 - 19,628 - 21,414 Interest-bearing deposits 2,262 3,630 2,890 702 3,724 Federal funds sold 7,916 19,641 31,624 2,351 15,360 Cash and cash equivalents 29,875 37,492 57,536 22,681 40,498 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 184,265 190,709 184,320 182,594 189,086 Securities held to maturity (fair values of $76,671, $76,104, $75,016, $77,375, and $79,654 respectively) 81,511 82,195 83,123 85,373 86,748 Equity securities 2,892 2,885 2,885 2,847 2,782 Loans held for sale 180 145 349 734 217 Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,605, $12,686, $12,553, $12,392 and $12,342 respectively) 1,096,035 1,115,137 1,109,296 1,096,422 1,078,204 Accrued interest receivable 5,035 5,023 5,006 5,184 5,042 Foreclosed assets - - - 300 - Premises and equipment, net 12,972 13,355 13,397 13,522 13,805 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,689 1,685 1,684 1,717 1,742 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 8,090 8,641 9,297 8,825 8,825 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 25,425 25,242 25,067 24,897 24,732 Core deposit intangible 287 309 330 353 195 Goodwill 3,495 3,495 3,495 3,495 2,541 Other assets 9,721 10,420 10,832 10,828 11,539 TOTAL ASSETS - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617 - 1,459,772 - 1,465,956 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 278,302 - 278,615 - 277,239 - 245,672 - 259,515 Interest-bearing deposits 898,729 910,571 900,303 884,364 887,834 Total deposits 1,177,031 1,189,186 1,177,542 1,130,036 1,147,349 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 112,950 140,950 165,950 170,250 162,250 Other borrowings 5,397 6,062 6,250 6,343 6,872 Senior subordinated notes 4,788 4,786 4,784 4,783 4,781 Junior subordinated debentures 13,126 13,100 13,075 13,049 13,023 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 542 622 622 672 672 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,967 13,651 15,118 13,554 14,723 Total liabilities 1,329,801 1,368,357 1,383,341 1,338,687 1,349,670 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; Issued - 7,200 shares Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,023,874, 4,040,538, 4,041,573, 4,084,708, and 4,092,977 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,727 8,707 8,659 8,608 8,610 Retained earnings 150,556 148,029 144,548 142,277 139,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (13,000 - (14,166 - (15,764 - (16,692 - (19,314 - Treasury stock, at cost - 1,466,924, 1,450,260, 1,449,225, 1,406,090, and 1,397,821 shares, respectively (23,642 - (23,224 - (23,197 - (22,138 - (21,878 - Total stockholders' equity 131,671 128,376 123,276 121,085 116,286 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 1,461,472 - 1,496,733 - 1,506,617 - 1,459,772 - 1,465,956

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, December except per share data - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees - 16,744 - 16,745 - 16,510 - 15,782 - 15,646 - 65,781 - 61,822 Securities: Taxable 1,659 1,645 1,566 1,641 1,545 6,511 5,382 Tax-exempt 495 500 506 517 522 2,018 2,091 Other interest and dividends 582 717 332 345 948 1,976 2,255 Total interest and dividend income 19,480 19,607 18,914 18,285 18,661 76,286 71,550 Interest expense: Deposits 5,976 6,207 5,934 5,884 6,027 24,001 23,852 FHLB advances 1,428 1,707 1,899 1,792 1,890 6,826 7,238 Other borrowings 40 45 48 47 57 180 232 Senior subordinated notes 59 59 58 59 59 235 235 Junior subordinated debentures 248 247 250 248 252 993 1,010 Total interest expense 7,751 8,265 8,189 8,030 8,285 32,235 32,567 Net interest income 11,729 11,342 10,725 10,255 10,376 44,051 38,983 Provision for credit losses 275 138 110 117 - 640 195 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

11,454 11,204 10,615 10,138 10,376 43,411 38,788 Noninterest income: Service fees 401 363 366 358 362 1,488 1,415 Mortgage banking income 413 363 411 250 414 1,437 1,588 Investment and insurance sales commissions 520 345 335 326 226 1,526 799 Net loss on sale of securities - - - (1 - (511 - (1 - (1,006 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 182 176 170 163 166 691 647 Other noninterest income 565 678 814 770 620 2,827 2,627 Total noninterest income 2,081 1,925 2,096 1,866 1,277 7,968 6,070 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 5,159 5,446 4,828 5,302 4,691 20,735 19,752 Occupancy and facilities 712 712 719 786 691 2,929 2,902 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets (23 - 1 (58 - - - (80 - 1 Data processing and other office operations 1,188 1,122 1,189 1,201 1,111 4,700 4,284 Advertising and promotion 177 138 189 129 141 633 605 Core deposit intangible amortization 21 22 23 23 17 89 78 Other noninterest expenses 1,402 1,365 1,303 1,528 1,351 5,598 5,251 Total noninterest expense 8,636 8,806 8,193 8,969 8,002 34,604 32,873 Income before provision for income taxes 4,899 4,323 4,518 3,035 3,651 16,775 11,985 Provision for income taxes 883 720 752 473 524 2,828 1,696 Net income - 4,016 - 3,603 - 3,766 - 2,562 - 3,127 - 13,947 - 10,289 Preferred stock dividends declared - 122 - 122 - 122 - 122 - 122 - 486 - 486 Net income available to common shareholders - 3,894 - 3,481 - 3,644 - 2,440 - 3,005 - 13,461 - 9,803 Basic earnings per common share - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.90 - 0.60 - 0.73 - 3.32 - 2.37 Diluted earnings per common share - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.89 - 0.60 - 0.73 - 3.31 - 2.37

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Earnings and dividends: 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income - 19,480 - 19,607 - 18,914 - 18,285 - 18,661 Interest expense - 7,751 - 8,265 - 8,189 - 8,030 - 8,285 Net interest income - 11,729 - 11,342 - 10,725 - 10,255 - 10,376 Provision for credit losses - 275 - 138 - 110 - 117 - - Other noninterest income - 2,081 - 1,925 - 2,096 - 1,866 - 1,277 Other noninterest expense - 8,636 - 8,806 - 8,193 - 8,969 - 8,002 Net income available to common shareholders - 3,894 - 3,481 - 3,644 - 2,440 - 3,005 Basic earnings per common share (3) - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.90 - 0.60 - 0.73 Diluted earnings per common share (3) - 0.97 - 0.86 - 0.89 - 0.60 - 0.73 Dividends declared per common share (3) - 0.34 - - - 0.34 - - - 0.32 Tangible net book value per common share (4) - 29.99 - 29.05 - 27.77 - 26.94 - 25.98 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio 19.18 - n/a 22.58 - n/a 23.27 - Average common shares outstanding 4,028,368 4,041,393 4,070,721 4,088,824 4,094,360 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss - 1,107,114 - 1,111,055 - 1,111,004 - 1,091,533 - 1,064,619 Assets - 1,501,135 - 1,510,272 - 1,480,851 - 1,462,862 - 1,479,812 Deposits - 1,199,363 - 1,191,002 - 1,142,279 - 1,140,397 - 1,151,450 Stockholders' equity - 131,606 - 125,342 - 123,077 - 118,576 - 118,396 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.06 - 0.95 - 1.02 - 0.71 - 0.84 - Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 12.42 - 11.69 - 12.61 - 8.88 - 10.75 - Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)(4) 12.86 - 12.14 - 13.11 - 9.21 - 11.07 - Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.16 - 0.00 - 0.00 - 0.02 - 0.02 - Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.56 - 1.51 - 1.39 - 1.15 - 0.95 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.18 - 1.13 - 1.04 - 0.89 - 0.71 - Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.14 - 1.12 - 1.12 - 1.12 - 1.13 - Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 13.10 - 13.17 - 12.64 - 10.71 - 8.85 - Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.28 - 3.16 - 3.09 - 3.03 - 2.96 - Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.53 - 2.42 - 2.34 - 2.33 - 2.23 - Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.55 - 0.52 - 0.54 - 0.58 - 0.53 - Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 9.65 - 8.94 - 9.98 - 9.26 - 6.40 - Efficiency ratio (2) 61.82 - 65.47 - 63.00 - 72.88 - 67.59 - Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.28 - 2.31 - 2.22 - 2.49 - 2.15 - Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 9.59 - 9.20 - 9.31 - 9.22 - 9.08 - Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 8.77 - 8.34 - 7.95 - 8.05 - 7.76 - Stock price information: High - 26.30 - 26.00 - 25.70 - 26.50 - 27.90 Low - 24.34 - 23.30 - 23.65 - 25.60 - 25.00 Last trade value at quarter-end - 26.10 - 25.50 - 23.89 - 25.70 - 26.50 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net income - 4,016 - 3,603 - 3,766 - 2,562 - 3,127 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 1,065 1,550 972 2,551 (3,955 - Reclassification adjustment for security loss included in net income - - - 1 404 Accretion of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin Act 19 - (26 - (35 - - (76 - Amortization of unrealized loss included in net income on securities available for sale transferred to securities held to maturity 90 90 91 89 90 Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 18 (2 - (87 - (6 - 65 Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings (7 - (15 - (13 - (13 - (27 - Other comprehensive income (loss) 1,166 1,597 928 2,622 (3,499 - Comprehensive income (loss) - 5,182 - 5,200 - 4,694 - 5,184 - (372 -

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) - 16,436 - 16,560 - 15,333 - 12,404 - 10,109 Nonaccrual restructured loans 7 10 13 17 18 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 865 415 295 280 286 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 17,308 16,985 15,641 12,701 10,413 Other real estate owned - - - 300 - Total nonperforming assets - 17,308 - 16,985 - 15,641 - 13,001 - 10,413 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.56 - 1.51 - 1.39 - 1.15 - 0.95 - Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.18 - 1.13 - 1.04 - 0.89 - 0.71 - Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 72.83 - 74.69 - 80.26 - 97.57 - 118.52 -

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $1,000,000 net book value before specific reserves At December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Non-Owner Occupied Rental Properties Nonaccrual 3,863 0 Real estate - Recreational Facility Nonaccrual 3,785 127 Real estate - Equipment Dealership Nonaccrual 2,295 558 Real estate - Wood Products Nonaccrual 1,683 375 Total listed nonperforming assets - 11,626 - 1,060 Total bank wide nonperforming assets - 17,308 - 1,595 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 67 - 66 -

PSB Holdings, Inc. Loan Composition by Collateral Type Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Commercial: Commercial and industrial - 139,479 - 137,199 - 135,313 - 124,074 - 116,865 Agriculture 11,463 12,443 13,219 11,632 11,568 Municipal 11,317 8,361 12,805 12,878 15,733 Total Commercial 162,259 158,003 161,337 148,584 144,166 Commercial Real Estate: Commercial real estate 551,899 569,382 566,526 562,901 551,641 Construction and development 70,574 81,278 77,905 87,080 79,377 Total Commercial Real Estate 622,473 650,660 644,431 649,981 631,018 Residential real estate: Residential 259,573 263,791 266,203 268,490 271,643 Construction and development 36,596 37,475 31,439 26,884 28,959 HELOC 44,219 41,661 39,425 38,364 36,887 Total Residential Real Estate 340,388 342,927 337,067 333,738 337,489 Consumer installment 5,053 4,801 4,886 4,683 5,060 Subtotals - Gross loans 1,130,173 1,156,391 1,147,721 1,136,986 1,117,733 Loans in process of disbursement (22,178 - (29,170 - (26,496 - (28,752 - (27,792 - Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,107,995 1,127,221 1,121,225 1,108,234 1,089,941 Net deferred loan costs 645 602 624 580 605 Allowance for credit losses (12,605 - (12,686 - (12,553 - (12,392 - (12,342 - Total loans receivable - 1,096,035 - 1,115,137 - 1,109,296 - 1,096,422 - 1,078,204

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose

Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure % of Portfolio (1) Multi Family - 145,717 14.3 - - 141,896 13.5 - - 145,523 14.0 - - 143,674 13.9 - - 140,087 14.0 - Industrial and Warehousing 101,581 9.9 100,712 9.6 105,256 10.2 109,366 10.6 103,794 10.4 Retail 27,756 2.7 27,889 2.7 29,407 2.8 29,285 2.8 23,438 2.3 Hotels 25,949 2.6 25,677 2.4 25,299 2.4 25,719 2.5 25,892 2.6 Office 7,028 0.7 7,176 0.7 7,131 0.7 7,254 0.7 6,234 0.6 (1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.

PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Insured and Collateralized Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 - - - - - - - - - - Non-interest bearing demand - 225,025 19.1 - - 227,448 19.1 - - 225,921 19.2 - - 206,562 18.3 - - 204,167 17.8 - Interest-bearing demand and savings 323,739 27.5 - 307,505 25.8 - 304,779 25.9 - 314,957 27.9 - 315,900 27.6 - Money market deposits 142,946 12.1 - 158,455 13.3 - 148,556 12.6 - 144,496 12.7 - 141,024 12.3 - Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,398 13.9 - 163,446 13.7 - 165,368 14.0 - 158,066 14.0 - 155,099 13.5 - Total core deposits 855,108 72.6 - 856,854 71.9 - 844,624 71.7 - 824,081 72.9 - 816,190 71.2 - Retail and local time deposits > $250 28,000 2.4 - 29,000 2.5 - 28,000 2.4 - 26,750 2.3 - 25,500 2.2 - Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 - 748 0.1 - 748 0.1 - 1,241 0.1 - 1,241 0.1 - Broker & national time deposits > $250 62,493 5.3 - 67,493 5.7 - 65,917 5.6 - 79,090 7.0 - 56,164 4.9 - Totals - 946,349 80.4 - - 954,095 80.2 - - 939,289 79.8 - - 931,162 82.3 - - 899,095 78.4 - PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Uninsured Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 - - - - - - - - - - Non-interest bearing demand - 53,277 4.5 - - 51,167 4.3 - - 51,318 4.4 - - 39,110 3.5 - - 55,348 4.8 - Interest-bearing demand and savings 17,683 1.5 - 18,644 1.6 - 17,983 1.5 - 17,262 1.5 - 20,934 1.8 - Money market deposits 110,501 9.4 - 117,184 9.9 - 122,603 10.4 - 123,773 11.0 - 153,334 13.4 - Retail and local time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - Total core deposits 181,461 15.4 - 186,995 15.8 - 191,904 16.3 - 180,145 16.0 - 229,616 20.0 - Retail and local time deposits > $250 49,221 4.2 - 48,096 4.0 - 46,349 3.9 - 18,729 1.7 - 18,638 1.6 - Broker & national time deposits <= $250 - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - Broker & national time deposits > $250 - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - - 0.0 - Totals - 230,682 19.6 - - 235,091 19.8 - - 238,253 20.2 - - 198,874 17.7 - - 248,254 21.6 - PSB Holdings, Inc.

Deposit Composition

Total Deposits December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 - - - - - - - - - - Non-interest bearing demand - 278,302 23.6 - - 278,615 23.4 - - 277,239 23.6 - - 245,672 21.8 - - 259,515 22.6 - Interest-bearing demand and savings 341,422 29.0 - 326,149 27.4 - 322,762 27.4 - 332,219 29.4 - 336,834 29.4 - Money market deposits 253,447 21.5 - 275,639 23.2 - 271,159 23.0 - 268,269 23.7 - 294,358 25.7 - Retail and local time deposits <= $250 163,398 13.9 - 163,446 13.7 - 165,368 14.0 - 158,066 14.0 - 155,099 13.5 - Total core deposits 1,036,569 88.0 - 1,043,849 87.7 - 1,036,528 88.0 - 1,004,226 88.9 - 1,045,806 91.2 - Retail and local time deposits > $250 77,221 6.6 - 77,096 6.5 - 74,349 6.3 - 45,479 4.0 - 44,138 3.8 - Broker & national time deposits <= $250 748 0.1 - 748 0.1 - 748 0.1 - 1,241 0.1 - 1,241 0.1 - Broker & national time deposits > $250 62,493 5.3 - 67,493 5.7 - 65,917 5.6 - 79,090 7.0 - 56,164 4.9 - Totals - 1,177,031 100.0 - - 1,189,186 100.0 - - 1,177,542 100.0 - - 1,130,036 100.0 - - 1,147,349 100.0 -

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended December 31, 2025 Quarter ended September 30, 2025 Quarter ended December 31, 2024 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) - 1,119,854 - 16,771 5.94 - - 1,123,665 - 16,796 5.93 - - 1,077,242 - 15,693 5.80 - Taxable securities 198,179 1,659 3.32 - 193,277 1,645 3.38 - 194,272 1,545 3.16 - Tax-exempt securities (2) 74,660 627 3.33 - 75,419 633 3.33 - 79,475 661 3.31 - FHLB stock 8,424 206 9.70 - 9,182 201 8.68 - 8,825 227 10.23 - Other 37,420 376 3.99 - 45,649 516 4.48 - 58,405 721 4.91 - Total (2) 1,438,537 19,639 5.42 - 1,447,192 19,791 5.43 - 1,418,219 18,847 5.29 - Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 16,397 16,122 15,500 Premises and equipment, net 13,239 13,377 14,001 Cash surrender value ins 25,312 25,130 24,625 Other assets 20,390 21,061 20,090 Allowance for credit losses (12,740 - (12,610 - (12,623 - Total - 1,501,135 - 1,510,272 - 1,479,812 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits - 325,693 - 1,328 1.62 - - 320,732 - 1,428 1.77 - - 319,777 - 1,479 1.84 - Money market deposits 276,259 1,704 2.45 - 281,189 1,746 2.46 - 304,897 1,961 2.56 - Time deposits 306,350 2,944 3.81 - 310,441 3,033 3.88 - 256,201 2,587 4.02 - FHLB borrowings 130,048 1,428 4.36 - 154,211 1,707 4.39 - 170,701 1,890 4.40 - Other borrowings 6,037 40 2.63 - 6,280 45 2.84 - 6,848 57 3.31 - Senior sub. notes

4,787 59 4.89 - 4,785 59 4.89 - 4,780 59 4.91 - Junior sub. debentures 13,113 248 7.50 - 13,088 247 7.49 - 13,011 252 7.71 - Total 1,062,287 7,751 2.89 - 1,090,726 8,265 3.01 - 1,076,215 8,285 3.06 - Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 291,061 278,640 270,575 Other liabilities 16,181 15,564 14,626 Stockholders' equity 131,606 125,342 118,396 Total - 1,501,135 - 1,510,272 - 1,479,812 Net interest income - 11,888 - 11,526 - 10,562 Rate spread 2.53 - 2.42 - 2.23 - Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.28 - 3.16 - 2.96 - (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.