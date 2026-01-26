Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Record 2025 Financial Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $8.7 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 30.6%, in comparison to net income of $6.6 million, or $2.27 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets increased to 0.80% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 0.62% for the same period in 2024. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, yielding an annualized return on average assets of 0.85%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net income increased $434 thousand, or 22.4%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, net income increased $635 thousand, or 36.6%.
Balance Sheet
Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $108.7 million since December 31, 2024. Asset growth during the year was funded by growth in deposits of $76.8 million, or 8.5%, growth in borrowings of $18.0 million and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.8 million, or 12.4%.
Gross loan balances outstanding grew to $927.2 million as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $83.2 million, or 9.9% from December 31, 2024. Growth in construction and land development loans, residential loans, which includes home equity loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans of $27.3 million, $25.9 million, $18.0 million, $10.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively, contributed to the annual loan growth. Declines in farmland and multifamily loan balances of $2.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, offset the growth in other portfolios. The Bank's commercial real estate concentration level was 251% of tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses - loans (the "ACL - loans") as of December 31, 2025.
Asset Quality
The ratio of the ACL - loans to total loans (the "ACL - loans ratio") was 1.06% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased from $607 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increases in the ACL - loans ratio and the provision for credit losses reflected a $750 thousand specific loan reserve recorded in the third quarter of 2025 as previously reported. The specific reserve represents 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a customer that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, non-performing assets totaled $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, and $1.5 million, or 0.15% of total assets, respectively. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.92% for year ended December 31, 2024 to 3.42% for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the NIM increased from 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.40% and 3.56% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of low interest rates prior to March 2022 and a falling cost of total funds as the Federal Reserve Bank (the "FRB") began lowering short-term interest rates in September 2024. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.10% for the year ended 2024 to 5.36% for the year ended 2025. The Company's annual cost of total funds decreased from 2.32% in 2024 to 2.07% in 2025.
Noninterest Income
Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. year ended December 31, 2024 - Noninterest income increased $425 thousand. During 2024, the Company repositioned a small percentage of its investment portfolio and incurred a $442 thousand loss on the sale of investment securities, which contributed to the change in noninterest income on a comparative basis. In addition, increases in card and merchant services fees of $110 thousand and other noninterest income of $128 thousand were offset by declines in mortgage banking revenue of $159 thousand and earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $82 thousand. The decline in mortgage banking revenue reflected origination activity challenged by relatively high interest rates and buyers' affordability concerns. The increase in other noninterest income included $75 thousand received for the referrals to a third party for SBA eligible loans and interest rate swap fee income of $51 thousand. The change in earnings on bank-owned life insurance reflected equity market performance.
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $8 thousand, exclusive of the $442 thousand loss on the sale of securities recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $43 thousand reflecting market challenges previously noted. Offsetting the decrease in mortgage banking revenue were increases in earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $25 thousand, which was largely based on the performance of equity markets, and card and merchant services fees of $22 thousand, driven by increased activity.
Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $30 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $79 thousand based on increased secondary market sale activity. While origination activity was stronger in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter, overall activity remains challenged by interest rate levels and buyers' affordability concerns. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $30 thousand, reflecting equity market performance in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. year ended December 31, 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.3 million, an increase in other noninterest expense of $366 thousand, an increase in data and item processing expense of $215 thousand, and an increase in legal and professional fees of $121 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in ATM and card expense of $130 thousand, donations and sponsorships expense of $91 thousand, and training and development expense of $85 thousand. Data and item processing expense included an increase in fraud related activity of $80 thousand, from $311 thousand in 2024 to $391 thousand in 2025, and higher costs associated with increased transaction activity. The increase in legal and professional fees was largely driven by costs associated with Bank's anticipated need to meet next level FDIC Improvement Act ("FDICIA") compliance. On November 25, 2025, the FDICIA internal control audit threshold was increased from $1 billion in assets to $5 billion in assets, postponing the need for the Bank to meet next level compliance.
Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $536 thousand, FDIC insurance of $183 thousand, other noninterest expense of $153 thousand, and data and item processing expense of $174 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. The increase in FDIC insurance included a $200 thousand non-recurring accrual adjustment. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $67 thousand, ATM and card expense of $27 thousand, and training and development expense of $22 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense was largely driven by an increase in fraud losses of $122 thousand quarter-over-quarter.
Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $716 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, FDIC insurance costs, other noninterest expense, and data and item processing expense of $240 thousand, $223 thousand, $111 thousand, and $102 thousand, respectively. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected increased incentive compensation accruals and health insurance costs. The increase in FDIC insurance included a $200 thousand non-recurring accrual adjustment. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven largely by increased donations and sponsorships of $64 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense included an increase in fraud losses of $98 thousand quarter-over-quarter.
Dividend
A dividend of $0.08 per common share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 16, 2026, for shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026, and payable on February 6, 2026.
Reclassifications
Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 30,707,438
$ 28,508,739
$ 67,210,170
$ 41,754,293
$ 16,510,418
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
53,681,375
54,390,834
46,712,422
42,514,398
40,481,911
Securities held-to-maturity
86,553,557
87,642,810
88,807,858
90,382,973
91,374,820
Less allowance for credit losses
78,511
73,338
92,176
93,416
102,896
Total securities held-to-maturity
86,475,046
87,569,472
88,715,682
90,289,557
91,271,924
Total securities
140,156,421
141,960,306
135,428,104
132,803,955
131,753,835
Equity securities, at cost
2,281,700
951,700
1,426,700
1,901,700
1,404,700
Loans
930,855,154
899,798,030
872,116,129
863,383,714
847,593,970
Less allowance for credit losses - loans 1
9,842,370
9,648,797
8,675,088
8,525,628
8,279,404
Loans, net
921,012,784
890,149,233
863,441,041
854,858,086
839,314,566
Loans held for sale
3,935,463
3,782,055
1,445,377
564,685
5,106,956
Premises and equipment
6,423,885
6,335,780
6,169,205
5,587,862
5,633,510
Right of use asset
5,014,155
1,691,267
1,816,066
1,939,827
1,911,836
Accrued interest receivable
3,397,155
3,433,569
3,422,469
3,342,795
3,152,505
Deferred tax assets
4,452,078
4,501,612
4,356,321
4,431,764
4,558,255
Bank owned life insurance
7,837,986
7,656,529
7,570,668
7,443,531
7,411,319
Goodwill
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
1,656,507
Other assets
2,022,256
1,836,331
1,666,160
1,781,387
1,826,160
Total Assets
$ 1,128,897,828
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
$ 1,020,240,567
LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
$ 251,431,084
Interest-bearing
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
685,201,331
656,575,635
Total deposits
984,804,340
982,342,189
977,850,388
932,712,425
908,006,719
FHLB advances and other borrowings
33,000,000
5,000,000
15,000,000
25,000,000
15,000,000
Subordinated debt, net
12,052,944
12,049,882
12,046,819
12,043,757
12,040,695
Lease liabilities
5,088,540
1,760,706
1,886,828
2,011,829
1,984,920
Accrued interest payable
473,682
709,739
567,996
730,113
485,160
Other liabilities
4,627,763
4,306,714
4,321,095
4,380,812
3,694,164
Total Liabilities
1,040,047,269
1,006,169,230
1,011,673,126
976,878,936
941,211,658
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock
29,327
29,291
29,289
29,289
29,198
Additional paid-in-capital
41,649,351
41,588,025
41,469,625
41,351,223
41,331,966
Retained earnings
52,313,860
50,180,223
48,480,152
46,246,459
44,597,524
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,141,979)
(5,503,141)
(6,043,404)
(6,439,515)
(6,929,779)
Total Shareholders' Equity
88,850,559
86,294,398
83,935,662
81,187,456
79,028,909
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,128,897,828
$ 1,092,463,628
$ 1,095,608,788
$ 1,058,066,392
$ 1,020,240,567
1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Interest Income
Loans, including fees
$ 13,604,427
$ 13,086,145
$ 12,597,796
$ 12,228,538
$ 12,057,265
$ 51,516,906
$ 46,776,805
Securities
994,358
946,231
888,721
858,632
809,512
3,687,942
3,129,403
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
176,658
511,786
467,029
119,202
548,309
1,274,675
3,806,739
Total interest income
14,775,443
14,544,162
13,953,546
13,206,372
13,415,086
56,479,523
53,712,947
Interest Expense
Deposits
4,873,913
5,031,782
4,758,194
4,405,731
4,686,005
19,069,620
19,542,461
Borrowed funds
57,799
137,305
149,325
189,055
380,370
533,484
2,557,988
Subordinated debt
207,250
207,249
207,250
207,250
209,934
828,999
924,082
Total interest expense
5,138,962
5,376,336
5,114,769
4,802,036
5,276,309
20,432,103
23,024,531
Net interest income
9,636,481
9,167,826
8,838,777
8,404,336
8,138,777
36,047,420
30,688,416
Provision for credit losses
124,140
960,847
148,330
248,558
178,624
1,481,875
606,718
Net interest income after provision
for credit losses
9,512,341
8,206,979
8,690,447
8,155,778
7,960,153
34,565,545
30,081,698
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking revenue
428,177
348,561
406,440
164,015
470,783
1,347,193
1,505,158
Card and merchant services
337,191
333,325
310,082
281,415
314,785
1,262,013
1,151,964
Service charges on deposits
252,477
254,754
231,856
235,097
262,583
974,184
989,366
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
48,166
77,570
118,847
23,920
23,398
268,503
350,752
Loss on sale of investment securities
-
-
-
-
(442,493)
-
(442,493)
Other
18,737
40,436
25,959
77,870
5,427
163,002
35,320
Total noninterest income
1,084,748
1,054,646
1,093,184
782,317
634,483
4,014,895
3,590,067
Noninterest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
4,101,261
3,861,631
3,660,059
3,847,202
3,565,344
15,470,153
14,194,102
Occupancy and equipment
709,382
641,092
623,512
670,904
661,492
2,644,890
2,580,933
Data and item processing
1,043,435
940,872
911,744
845,027
869,267
3,741,078
3,525,294
Legal and professional fees
320,853
332,527
366,768
277,977
291,944
1,298,125
1,176,792
FDIC insurance
389,431
166,176
170,937
142,866
206,376
869,410
807,442
Advertising
74,846
91,883
79,253
107,375
78,362
353,357
306,194
Other
769,525
658,319
604,861
587,891
616,615
2,620,596
2,254,691
Total noninterest expense
7,408,733
6,692,500
6,417,134
6,479,242
6,289,400
26,997,609
24,845,448
Income before income taxes
3,188,356
2,569,125
3,366,497
2,458,853
2,305,236
11,582,831
8,826,317
Income tax expense
820,106
634,729
898,493
576,217
571,853
2,929,545
2,198,505
Net income
$ 2,368,250
$ 1,934,396
$ 2,468,004
$ 1,882,636
$ 1,733,383
$ 8,653,286
$ 6,627,812
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Per Share Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Earnings per common share
Basic
$ 0.81
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 2.96
$ 2.27
Diluted
$ 0.80
$ 0.66
$ 0.84
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 2.93
$ 2.27
Common shares outstanding at period end
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,928,888
2,919,797
2,932,680
2,919,797
Average common shares outstanding
Basic
2,932,562
2,929,012
2,928,888
2,922,624
2,919,677
2,928,301
2,916,191
Diluted
2,956,327
2,952,922
2,944,207
2,937,508
2,934,754
2,948,966
2,924,791
Cash dividends paid per common share
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.08
$ 0.06
$ 0.32
$ 0.24
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Data (unaudited)
As of and for the Three Months Ended
As of and for the Year Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Per Share Data
Common shares outstanding
2,932,680
2,929,053
2,928,888
2,928,888
2,919,797
2,932,680
2,919,797
Book value per share
$ 30.30
$ 29.46
$ 28.66
$ 27.72
$ 27.07
$ 30.30
$ 27.07
Tangible book value per share
$ 29.73
$ 28.90
$ 28.09
$ 27.15
$ 26.50
$ 29.73
$ 26.50
Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
12.11 %
12.12 %
11.96 %
12.12 %
Tier 1 capital
11.96 %
12.15 %
12.28 %
12.11 %
12.12 %
11.96 %
12.12 %
Total risk based capital
13.14 %
13.37 %
13.41 %
13.23 %
13.24 %
13.14 %
13.24 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.48 %
9.32 %
9.29 %
9.47 %
9.06 %
9.48 %
9.06 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)
7.74 %
7.76 %
7.52 %
7.53 %
7.60 %
7.74 %
7.60 %
Asset Quality Data
Non-accrual loans
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
$ 1,525,759
$ 2,025,128
$ 1,525,759
Non-performing assets
$ 2,025,128
$ 2,044,469
$ 1,442,329
$ 1,488,718
$ 1,525,759
$ 2,025,128
$ 1,525,759
Non-performing loans to loans
0.22 %
0.23 %
0.17 %
0.17 %
0.18 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.15 %
0.18 %
0.15 %
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
ACL - loans1 to total loans
1.06 %
1.07 %
0.99 %
0.99 %
0.98 %
1.06 %
0.98 %
Other Data
Return on average assets
0.85 %
0.70 %
0.92 %
0.74 %
0.65 %
0.80 %
0.62 %
Return on average equity
10.63 %
8.96 %
11.93 %
9.47 %
8.77 %
10.25 %
8.81 %
Net interest margin
3.56 %
3.40 %
3.37 %
3.36 %
3.13 %
3.42 %
2.92 %
Yield on interest-earning assets
5.45 %
5.38 %
5.32 %
5.29 %
5.16 %
5.36 %
5.10 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
2.73 %
2.85 %
2.80 %
2.78 %
2.93 %
2.79 %
3.09 %
Loans to deposits ratio
94.52 %
91.60 %
89.19 %
92.57 %
93.35 %
94.52 %
93.35 %
1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including LHFS
$ 912,725,275
$ 13,604,427
5.92 %
$ 883,763,296
$ 13,086,145
5.89 %
$ 845,597,778
$ 12,057,265
5.67 %
Securities
141,711,495
994,358
2.81 %
139,178,904
946,231
2.72 %
137,715,051
809,512
2.35 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
23,885,027
176,658
2.93 %
51,010,040
511,786
3.98 %
50,564,597
548,309
4.31 %
1,078,321,797
14,775,443
5.45 %
1,073,952,240
14,544,162
5.38 %
1,033,877,426
13,415,086
5.16 %
Noninterest-earning assets
22,566,196
22,561,809
22,661,279
Total Assets
$ 1,100,887,993
$ 1,096,514,049
$ 1,056,538,705
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 543,210,487
$ 3,171,644
2.32 %
$ 541,428,761
$ 3,332,702
2.44 %
$ 518,306,801
$ 3,253,566
2.50 %
Time deposits
185,466,889
1,702,269
3.64 %
184,562,867
1,699,080
3.65 %
152,086,436
1,432,439
3.75 %
Interest-bearing deposits
728,677,376
4,873,913
2.65 %
725,991,628
5,031,782
2.75 %
670,393,237
4,686,005
2.78 %
Borrowings
17,706,873
265,049
5.98 %
23,176,928
344,554
5.93 %
46,286,930
590,304
5.08 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
746,384,249
5,138,962
2.73 %
749,168,556
5,376,336
2.85 %
716,680,167
5,276,309
2.93 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
259,251,011
255,304,997
253,879,418
Other
6,860,187
6,424,548
7,305,326
Total Liabilities
1,012,495,447
1,010,898,101
977,864,911
Cost of Total Deposits
1.96 %
2.03 %
2.02 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.02 %
2.09 %
2.16 %
Shareholders' equity
88,392,546
85,615,948
78,673,794
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,100,887,993
$ 1,096,514,049
$ 1,056,538,705
Net interest income / NIM
$ 9,636,481
3.56 %
$ 9,167,826
3.40 %
$ 8,138,777
3.13 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
Average Balance
Interest
Yield /
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$ 881,496,075
$ 51,516,906
5.84 %
$ 839,224,673
$ 46,776,805
5.57 %
Securities
137,877,083
3,687,942
2.67 %
136,828,070
3,129,403
2.29 %
Fed funds sold and other bank deposits
34,897,298
1,274,675
3.65 %
76,579,067
3,806,739
4.97 %
1,054,270,456
56,479,523
5.36 %
1,052,631,810
53,712,947
5.10 %
Noninterest-earning assets
22,104,726
23,635,945
Total Assets
$ 1,076,375,182
$ 1,076,267,755
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 531,036,226
$ 12,615,504
2.38 %
$ 531,478,268
$ 14,342,609
2.70 %
Time deposits
176,075,443
6,454,116
3.67 %
142,704,542
5,199,852
3.64 %
Interest-bearing deposits
707,111,669
19,069,620
2.70 %
674,182,810
19,542,461
2.90 %
Borrowings
24,563,215
1,362,483
5.55 %
69,941,302
3,482,070
4.98 %
Interest-bearing liabilities
731,674,884
20,432,103
2.79 %
744,124,112
23,024,531
3.09 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
253,421,861
249,951,973
Other
6,869,084
6,944,062
Total Liabilities
991,965,829
1,001,020,147
Cost of Total Deposits
1.99 %
2.11 %
Cost of Total Funds (interest-
bearing liabilities plus non-
interest-bearing deposits)
2.07 %
2.32 %
Shareholders' equity
84,409,353
75,247,608
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$ 1,076,375,182
$ 1,076,267,755
Net interest income / NIM
$ 36,047,420
3.42 %
$ 30,688,416
2.92 %
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Construction and land development
$ 87,098,819
$ 80,671,698
$ 67,819,407
$ 65,421,754
$ 59,761,206
Multifamily
23,416,919
22,749,443
22,989,449
24,142,268
25,185,498
Farmland
30,057,354
29,121,486
32,872,235
32,376,907
32,424,255
Other:
Owner occupied
147,006,921
142,991,662
139,335,615
143,451,648
136,172,517
Non-owner occupied
177,115,227
170,462,324
164,434,003
163,089,171
159,150,227
Residential, including home equity
322,126,792
314,145,221
307,500,247
298,829,304
296,196,340
Commercial and industrial
139,246,435
135,174,298
132,669,094
131,591,369
134,164,953
Consumer
1,181,301
868,300
847,668
915,551
1,036,859
Gross loans
927,249,768
896,184,432
868,467,718
859,817,972
844,091,855
Net deferred loan costs
3,605,386
3,613,598
3,648,411
3,565,742
3,502,115
Total Loans
$ 930,855,154
$ 899,798,030
$ 872,116,129
$ 863,383,714
$ 847,593,970
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 257,415,232
$ 255,052,436
$ 256,355,584
$ 247,511,094
$ 251,431,084
Interest-bearing:
NOW 1
209,645,963
210,272,863
203,461,544
193,760,532
194,682,425
Savings
71,859,873
71,308,729
73,765,147
72,670,367
69,979,571
Money Market
262,624,901
259,265,676
260,797,600
251,803,391
240,320,055
Time
183,258,371
186,442,485
183,470,513
166,967,041
151,593,584
Total interest-bearing
727,389,108
727,289,753
721,494,804
685,201,331
656,575,635
Total Deposits
$ 984,804,340
$ 982,342,189
$ 977,850,388
$ 932,712,425
$ 908,006,719
1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.
Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reclassifications (unaudited)
As of Period End
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
Occupancy and equipment as previously reported
$ 6,437,225
$ 6,354,368
$ 6,196,774
$ 5,628,103
$ 5,688,187
Reclassify software
13,340
18,588
27,569
40,241
54,677
Occupancy and equipment as reported
$ 6,423,885
$ 6,335,780
$ 6,169,205
$ 5,587,862
$ 5,633,510
Other assets as previously reported
$ 2,008,916
$ 1,817,743
$ 1,638,591
$ 1,741,146
$ 1,771,483
Reclassify software
13,340
18,588
27,569
40,241
54,677
Other assets as reported
$ 2,022,256
$ 1,836,331
$ 1,666,160
$ 1,781,387
$ 1,826,160
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
12/31/2025
12/31/2024
Occupancy and equipment as previously reported
$ 981,764
$ 913,042
$ 848,881
$ 925,091
$ 906,738
$ 3,668,778
$ 3,541,539
Reclassify software expense
272,382
271,950
225,369
254,187
245,246
1,023,888
960,606
Occupancy and equipment as reported
$ 709,382
$ 641,092
$ 623,512
$ 670,904
$ 661,492
$ 2,644,890
$ 2,580,933
Data and item processing as previously reported
$ 771,053
$ 668,922
$ 686,375
$ 590,840
$ 624,021
$ 2,717,190
$ 2,564,688
Reclassify software expense
272,382
271,950
225,369
254,187
245,246
1,023,888
960,606
Data and item processing as reported
$ 1,043,435
$ 940,872
$ 911,744
$ 845,027
$ 869,267
$ 3,741,078
$ 3,525,294
