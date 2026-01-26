Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 15:57 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. Announces Record 2025 Financial Results

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (the "Company" or "CHF") (OTC PK: CMHF), the parent company of Middletown Valley Bank ("MVB" or the "Bank"), reported record net income of $8.7 million, or $2.93 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.1 million, or 30.6%, in comparison to net income of $6.6 million, or $2.27 per diluted common share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Return on average assets increased to 0.80% for the year ended December 31, 2025 from 0.62% for the same period in 2024. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 totaled $2.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, yielding an annualized return on average assets of 0.85%. Compared to the third quarter of 2025, net income increased $434 thousand, or 22.4%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, net income increased $635 thousand, or 36.6%.

Balance Sheet

Assets totaled $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $108.7 million since December 31, 2024. Asset growth during the year was funded by growth in deposits of $76.8 million, or 8.5%, growth in borrowings of $18.0 million and growth in shareholders' equity of $9.8 million, or 12.4%.

Gross loan balances outstanding grew to $927.2 million as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $83.2 million, or 9.9% from December 31, 2024. Growth in construction and land development loans, residential loans, which includes home equity loans, non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans of $27.3 million, $25.9 million, $18.0 million, $10.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively, contributed to the annual loan growth. Declines in farmland and multifamily loan balances of $2.4 million and $1.8 million, respectively, offset the growth in other portfolios. The Bank's commercial real estate concentration level was 251% of tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses - loans (the "ACL - loans") as of December 31, 2025.

Asset Quality

The ratio of the ACL - loans to total loans (the "ACL - loans ratio") was 1.06% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 0.98% as of December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses increased from $607 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. The increases in the ACL - loans ratio and the provision for credit losses reflected a $750 thousand specific loan reserve recorded in the third quarter of 2025 as previously reported. The specific reserve represents 100% of the outstanding balance of a single commercial loan to a customer that uncovered internal theft by one of its owners. As of December 31, 2025 and 2024, non-performing assets totaled $2.0 million, or 0.18% of total assets, and $1.5 million, or 0.15% of total assets, respectively. The ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans was zero percent for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $36.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $30.7 million for the same period in 2024. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased from 2.92% for year ended December 31, 2024 to 3.42% for the same period in 2025. On a quarterly basis, the NIM increased from 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2024 to 3.40% and 3.56% for the third and fourth quarters of 2025, respectively. The Company's improving NIM reflects continued upward repricing of fixed rate loans and securities booked during a period of low interest rates prior to March 2022 and a falling cost of total funds as the Federal Reserve Bank (the "FRB") began lowering short-term interest rates in September 2024. The Company's yield on earning assets increased from 5.10% for the year ended 2024 to 5.36% for the year ended 2025. The Company's annual cost of total funds decreased from 2.32% in 2024 to 2.07% in 2025.

Noninterest Income

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. year ended December 31, 2024 - Noninterest income increased $425 thousand. During 2024, the Company repositioned a small percentage of its investment portfolio and incurred a $442 thousand loss on the sale of investment securities, which contributed to the change in noninterest income on a comparative basis. In addition, increases in card and merchant services fees of $110 thousand and other noninterest income of $128 thousand were offset by declines in mortgage banking revenue of $159 thousand and earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $82 thousand. The decline in mortgage banking revenue reflected origination activity challenged by relatively high interest rates and buyers' affordability concerns. The increase in other noninterest income included $75 thousand received for the referrals to a third party for SBA eligible loans and interest rate swap fee income of $51 thousand. The change in earnings on bank-owned life insurance reflected equity market performance.

Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 - Noninterest income increased $8 thousand, exclusive of the $442 thousand loss on the sale of securities recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024. Mortgage banking revenue decreased $43 thousand reflecting market challenges previously noted. Offsetting the decrease in mortgage banking revenue were increases in earnings on bank-owned life insurance of $25 thousand, which was largely based on the performance of equity markets, and card and merchant services fees of $22 thousand, driven by increased activity.

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest income increased $30 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Mortgage banking revenue increased $79 thousand based on increased secondary market sale activity. While origination activity was stronger in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter, overall activity remains challenged by interest rate levels and buyers' affordability concerns. Earnings on bank-owned life insurance decreased $30 thousand, reflecting equity market performance in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Year ended December 31, 2025 vs. year ended December 31, 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $2.2 million in 2025 compared to 2024. The increase was largely attributable to an increase in salaries and benefits of $1.3 million, an increase in other noninterest expense of $366 thousand, an increase in data and item processing expense of $215 thousand, and an increase in legal and professional fees of $121 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in ATM and card expense of $130 thousand, donations and sponsorships expense of $91 thousand, and training and development expense of $85 thousand. Data and item processing expense included an increase in fraud related activity of $80 thousand, from $311 thousand in 2024 to $391 thousand in 2025, and higher costs associated with increased transaction activity. The increase in legal and professional fees was largely driven by costs associated with Bank's anticipated need to meet next level FDIC Improvement Act ("FDICIA") compliance. On November 25, 2025, the FDICIA internal control audit threshold was increased from $1 billion in assets to $5 billion in assets, postponing the need for the Bank to meet next level compliance.

Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 - Noninterest expense increased $1.1 million quarter-over-quarter. The increase was driven primarily by increases in salaries and employee benefits of $536 thousand, FDIC insurance of $183 thousand, other noninterest expense of $153 thousand, and data and item processing expense of $174 thousand. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected merit increases, increased incentive compensation accruals and increased health insurance costs. The increase in FDIC insurance included a $200 thousand non-recurring accrual adjustment. Included in the increase in other noninterest expense was increases in donations and sponsorships expense of $67 thousand, ATM and card expense of $27 thousand, and training and development expense of $22 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense was largely driven by an increase in fraud losses of $122 thousand quarter-over-quarter.

Linked quarter 2025 - Noninterest expense increased $716 thousand on a linked quarter basis. The increase was primarily driven by increases in salaries and benefits, FDIC insurance costs, other noninterest expense, and data and item processing expense of $240 thousand, $223 thousand, $111 thousand, and $102 thousand, respectively. The increase in salaries and benefits reflected increased incentive compensation accruals and health insurance costs. The increase in FDIC insurance included a $200 thousand non-recurring accrual adjustment. The increase in other noninterest expense was driven largely by increased donations and sponsorships of $64 thousand. The increase in data and item processing expense included an increase in fraud losses of $98 thousand quarter-over-quarter.

Dividend

A dividend of $0.08 per common share was declared by the Board of Directors on January 16, 2026, for shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026, and payable on February 6, 2026.

Reclassifications

Reclassifications of certain previously reported amounts have been made to conform to current period reporting. No such reclassifications were significant.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company may include certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. The Company believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance and performance trends to facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP and users should recognize the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company might not be comparable to measures of other companies with similar titles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "plans", "intends", the negative of these words and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may be included in comments regarding future financial performance, expected levels of future revenue and expenses such as credit losses, growth strategies, new business initiatives and anticipated trends impacting performance. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor an assurance of future performance. While we believe the expectations of forward-looking statements to be reasonable, actual results may differ materially as forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and often outside of the control of the Company. Therefore, users should not rely on forward-looking statements.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc.
Robert E. (BJ) Goetz, Jr.
President & Chief Executive Officer
301-371-3055

John A. Scaldara, Jr.
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
301-371-3070

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Balance Sheets (unaudited)












As of Period End




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024









ASSETS








Cash and due from banks

$ 30,707,438

$ 28,508,739

$ 67,210,170

$ 41,754,293

$ 16,510,418


Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

53,681,375

54,390,834

46,712,422

42,514,398

40,481,911


Securities held-to-maturity

86,553,557

87,642,810

88,807,858

90,382,973

91,374,820



Less allowance for credit losses

78,511

73,338

92,176

93,416

102,896



Total securities held-to-maturity

86,475,046

87,569,472

88,715,682

90,289,557

91,271,924











Total securities

140,156,421

141,960,306

135,428,104

132,803,955

131,753,835


Equity securities, at cost

2,281,700

951,700

1,426,700

1,901,700

1,404,700


Loans

930,855,154

899,798,030

872,116,129

863,383,714

847,593,970



Less allowance for credit losses - loans 1

9,842,370

9,648,797

8,675,088

8,525,628

8,279,404



Loans, net

921,012,784

890,149,233

863,441,041

854,858,086

839,314,566


Loans held for sale

3,935,463

3,782,055

1,445,377

564,685

5,106,956


Premises and equipment

6,423,885

6,335,780

6,169,205

5,587,862

5,633,510


Right of use asset

5,014,155

1,691,267

1,816,066

1,939,827

1,911,836


Accrued interest receivable

3,397,155

3,433,569

3,422,469

3,342,795

3,152,505


Deferred tax assets

4,452,078

4,501,612

4,356,321

4,431,764

4,558,255


Bank owned life insurance

7,837,986

7,656,529

7,570,668

7,443,531

7,411,319


Goodwill

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507

1,656,507


Other assets

2,022,256

1,836,331

1,666,160

1,781,387

1,826,160











Total Assets

$ 1,128,897,828

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788

$ 1,058,066,392

$ 1,020,240,567









LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Liabilities








Deposits:








Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584

$ 247,511,094

$ 251,431,084



Interest-bearing

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331

656,575,635



Total deposits

984,804,340

982,342,189

977,850,388

932,712,425

908,006,719



FHLB advances and other borrowings

33,000,000

5,000,000

15,000,000

25,000,000

15,000,000



Subordinated debt, net

12,052,944

12,049,882

12,046,819

12,043,757

12,040,695



Lease liabilities

5,088,540

1,760,706

1,886,828

2,011,829

1,984,920



Accrued interest payable

473,682

709,739

567,996

730,113

485,160



Other liabilities

4,627,763

4,306,714

4,321,095

4,380,812

3,694,164











Total Liabilities

1,040,047,269

1,006,169,230

1,011,673,126

976,878,936

941,211,658










Shareholders' Equity








Common stock

29,327

29,291

29,289

29,289

29,198



Additional paid-in-capital

41,649,351

41,588,025

41,469,625

41,351,223

41,331,966



Retained earnings

52,313,860

50,180,223

48,480,152

46,246,459

44,597,524



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,141,979)

(5,503,141)

(6,043,404)

(6,439,515)

(6,929,779)











Total Shareholders' Equity

88,850,559

86,294,398

83,935,662

81,187,456

79,028,909











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,128,897,828

$ 1,092,463,628

$ 1,095,608,788

$ 1,058,066,392

$ 1,020,240,567










1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Statements of Income (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024


12/31/2025

12/31/2024












Interest Income










Loans, including fees

$ 13,604,427

$ 13,086,145

$ 12,597,796

$ 12,228,538

$ 12,057,265


$ 51,516,906

$ 46,776,805


Securities

994,358

946,231

888,721

858,632

809,512


3,687,942

3,129,403


Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

176,658

511,786

467,029

119,202

548,309


1,274,675

3,806,739



Total interest income

14,775,443

14,544,162

13,953,546

13,206,372

13,415,086


56,479,523

53,712,947












Interest Expense










Deposits

4,873,913

5,031,782

4,758,194

4,405,731

4,686,005


19,069,620

19,542,461


Borrowed funds

57,799

137,305

149,325

189,055

380,370


533,484

2,557,988


Subordinated debt

207,250

207,249

207,250

207,250

209,934


828,999

924,082



Total interest expense

5,138,962

5,376,336

5,114,769

4,802,036

5,276,309


20,432,103

23,024,531












Net interest income

9,636,481

9,167,826

8,838,777

8,404,336

8,138,777


36,047,420

30,688,416

Provision for credit losses

124,140

960,847

148,330

248,558

178,624


1,481,875

606,718

Net interest income after provision










for credit losses

9,512,341

8,206,979

8,690,447

8,155,778

7,960,153


34,565,545

30,081,698












Noninterest income










Mortgage banking revenue

428,177

348,561

406,440

164,015

470,783


1,347,193

1,505,158


Card and merchant services

337,191

333,325

310,082

281,415

314,785


1,262,013

1,151,964


Service charges on deposits

252,477

254,754

231,856

235,097

262,583


974,184

989,366


Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

48,166

77,570

118,847

23,920

23,398


268,503

350,752


Loss on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

-

(442,493)


-

(442,493)


Other

18,737

40,436

25,959

77,870

5,427


163,002

35,320



Total noninterest income

1,084,748

1,054,646

1,093,184

782,317

634,483


4,014,895

3,590,067












Noninterest expense










Salaries and employee benefits

4,101,261

3,861,631

3,660,059

3,847,202

3,565,344


15,470,153

14,194,102


Occupancy and equipment

709,382

641,092

623,512

670,904

661,492


2,644,890

2,580,933


Data and item processing

1,043,435

940,872

911,744

845,027

869,267


3,741,078

3,525,294


Legal and professional fees

320,853

332,527

366,768

277,977

291,944


1,298,125

1,176,792


FDIC insurance

389,431

166,176

170,937

142,866

206,376


869,410

807,442


Advertising

74,846

91,883

79,253

107,375

78,362


353,357

306,194


Other

769,525

658,319

604,861

587,891

616,615


2,620,596

2,254,691



Total noninterest expense

7,408,733

6,692,500

6,417,134

6,479,242

6,289,400


26,997,609

24,845,448












Income before income taxes

3,188,356

2,569,125

3,366,497

2,458,853

2,305,236


11,582,831

8,826,317

Income tax expense

820,106

634,729

898,493

576,217

571,853


2,929,545

2,198,505

Net income

$ 2,368,250

$ 1,934,396

$ 2,468,004

$ 1,882,636

$ 1,733,383


$ 8,653,286

$ 6,627,812












Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Per Share Data (unaudited)















Three Months Ended


Year Ended




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024


12/31/2025

12/31/2024












Earnings per common share










Basic

$ 0.81

$ 0.66

$ 0.84

$ 0.64

$ 0.59


$ 2.96

$ 2.27


Diluted

$ 0.80

$ 0.66

$ 0.84

$ 0.64

$ 0.59


$ 2.93

$ 2.27

Common shares outstanding at period end

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888

2,919,797


2,932,680

2,919,797

Average common shares outstanding










Basic

2,932,562

2,929,012

2,928,888

2,922,624

2,919,677


2,928,301

2,916,191


Diluted

2,956,327

2,952,922

2,944,207

2,937,508

2,934,754


2,948,966

2,924,791

Cash dividends paid per common share

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.06


$ 0.32

$ 0.24

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries












Selected Financial Data (unaudited)















As of and for the Three Months Ended


As of and for the Year Ended




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024


12/31/2025

12/31/2024












Per Share Data










Common shares outstanding

2,932,680

2,929,053

2,928,888

2,928,888

2,919,797


2,932,680

2,919,797


Book value per share

$ 30.30

$ 29.46

$ 28.66

$ 27.72

$ 27.07


$ 30.30

$ 27.07


Tangible book value per share

$ 29.73

$ 28.90

$ 28.09

$ 27.15

$ 26.50


$ 29.73

$ 26.50












Capital (bank consolidated unless noted otherwise)










Common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %

12.12 %


11.96 %

12.12 %


Tier 1 capital

11.96 %

12.15 %

12.28 %

12.11 %

12.12 %


11.96 %

12.12 %


Total risk based capital

13.14 %

13.37 %

13.41 %

13.23 %

13.24 %


13.14 %

13.24 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.48 %

9.32 %

9.29 %

9.47 %

9.06 %


9.48 %

9.06 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (CHF)

7.74 %

7.76 %

7.52 %

7.53 %

7.60 %


7.74 %

7.60 %












Asset Quality Data










Non-accrual loans

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329

$ 1,488,718

$ 1,525,759


$ 2,025,128

$ 1,525,759


Non-performing assets

$ 2,025,128

$ 2,044,469

$ 1,442,329

$ 1,488,718

$ 1,525,759


$ 2,025,128

$ 1,525,759


Non-performing loans to loans

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.18 %


0.22 %

0.18 %


Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.15 %


0.18 %

0.15 %


Net loan charge-offs to average loans

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %


0.00 %

0.00 %


ACL - loans1 to total loans

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.99 %

0.99 %

0.98 %


1.06 %

0.98 %












Other Data











Return on average assets

0.85 %

0.70 %

0.92 %

0.74 %

0.65 %


0.80 %

0.62 %


Return on average equity

10.63 %

8.96 %

11.93 %

9.47 %

8.77 %


10.25 %

8.81 %


Net interest margin

3.56 %

3.40 %

3.37 %

3.36 %

3.13 %


3.42 %

2.92 %


Yield on interest-earning assets

5.45 %

5.38 %

5.32 %

5.29 %

5.16 %


5.36 %

5.10 %


Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.73 %

2.85 %

2.80 %

2.78 %

2.93 %


2.79 %

3.09 %


Loans to deposits ratio

94.52 %

91.60 %

89.19 %

92.57 %

93.35 %


94.52 %

93.35 %













1 "Allowance for credit losses - loans" ("ACL-loans") relates to the ACL specific to loans outstanding and does not include the ACL related to off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries





















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)
























Three Months Ended




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate












ASSETS



















Interest-earning assets:




















Loans, including LHFS

$ 912,725,275


$ 13,604,427


5.92 %


$ 883,763,296


$ 13,086,145


5.89 %


$ 845,597,778


$ 12,057,265


5.67 %



Securities

141,711,495


994,358


2.81 %


139,178,904


946,231


2.72 %


137,715,051


809,512


2.35 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

23,885,027


176,658


2.93 %


51,010,040


511,786


3.98 %


50,564,597


548,309


4.31 %




1,078,321,797


14,775,443


5.45 %


1,073,952,240


14,544,162


5.38 %


1,033,877,426


13,415,086


5.16 %






















Noninterest-earning assets

22,566,196






22,561,809






22,661,279



























Total Assets

$ 1,100,887,993






$ 1,096,514,049






$ 1,056,538,705

























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Interest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

$ 543,210,487


$ 3,171,644


2.32 %


$ 541,428,761


$ 3,332,702


2.44 %


$ 518,306,801


$ 3,253,566


2.50 %



Time deposits

185,466,889


1,702,269


3.64 %


184,562,867


1,699,080


3.65 %


152,086,436


1,432,439


3.75 %



Interest-bearing deposits

728,677,376


4,873,913


2.65 %


725,991,628


5,031,782


2.75 %


670,393,237


4,686,005


2.78 %



Borrowings

17,706,873


265,049


5.98 %


23,176,928


344,554


5.93 %


46,286,930


590,304


5.08 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

746,384,249


5,138,962


2.73 %


749,168,556


5,376,336


2.85 %


716,680,167


5,276,309


2.93 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:




















Demand deposits

259,251,011






255,304,997






253,879,418







Other

6,860,187






6,424,548






7,305,326



























Total Liabilities

1,012,495,447






1,010,898,101






977,864,911



























Cost of Total Deposits





1.96 %






2.03 %






2.02 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-




















bearing liabilities plus non-




















interest-bearing deposits)





2.02 %






2.09 %






2.16 %






















Shareholders' equity

88,392,546






85,615,948






78,673,794



























Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,100,887,993






$ 1,096,514,049






$ 1,056,538,705



























Net interest income / NIM



$ 9,636,481


3.56 %




$ 9,167,826


3.40 %




$ 8,138,777


3.13 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries















Condensed Average Balance Sheet Analysis (unaudited)


















Year Ended




December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024




Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate


Average Balance


Interest


Yield /
Rate









ASSETS













Interest-earning assets:














Loans

$ 881,496,075


$ 51,516,906


5.84 %


$ 839,224,673


$ 46,776,805


5.57 %



Securities

137,877,083


3,687,942


2.67 %


136,828,070


3,129,403


2.29 %



Fed funds sold and other bank deposits

34,897,298


1,274,675


3.65 %


76,579,067


3,806,739


4.97 %




1,054,270,456


56,479,523


5.36 %


1,052,631,810


53,712,947


5.10 %
















Noninterest-earning assets

22,104,726






23,635,945





















Total Assets

$ 1,076,375,182






$ 1,076,267,755



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Interest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

$ 531,036,226


$ 12,615,504


2.38 %


$ 531,478,268


$ 14,342,609


2.70 %



Time deposits

176,075,443


6,454,116


3.67 %


142,704,542


5,199,852


3.64 %



Interest-bearing deposits

707,111,669


19,069,620


2.70 %


674,182,810


19,542,461


2.90 %



Borrowings

24,563,215


1,362,483


5.55 %


69,941,302


3,482,070


4.98 %



Interest-bearing liabilities

731,674,884


20,432,103


2.79 %


744,124,112


23,024,531


3.09 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits

253,421,861






249,951,973







Other

6,869,084






6,944,062





















Total Liabilities

991,965,829






1,001,020,147





















Cost of Total Deposits





1.99 %






2.11 %



Cost of Total Funds (interest-














bearing liabilities plus non-














interest-bearing deposits)





2.07 %






2.32 %
















Shareholders' equity

84,409,353






75,247,608





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$ 1,076,375,182






$ 1,076,267,755





















Net interest income / NIM



$ 36,047,420


3.42 %




$ 30,688,416


2.92 %

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Loan and Deposit Composition (unaudited)












As of Period End




12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024









Loans:







Commercial real estate:







Construction and land development

$ 87,098,819

$ 80,671,698

$ 67,819,407

$ 65,421,754

$ 59,761,206


Multifamily

23,416,919

22,749,443

22,989,449

24,142,268

25,185,498


Farmland

30,057,354

29,121,486

32,872,235

32,376,907

32,424,255


Other:








Owner occupied

147,006,921

142,991,662

139,335,615

143,451,648

136,172,517



Non-owner occupied

177,115,227

170,462,324

164,434,003

163,089,171

159,150,227









Residential, including home equity

322,126,792

314,145,221

307,500,247

298,829,304

296,196,340

Commercial and industrial

139,246,435

135,174,298

132,669,094

131,591,369

134,164,953

Consumer


1,181,301

868,300

847,668

915,551

1,036,859



Gross loans

927,249,768

896,184,432

868,467,718

859,817,972

844,091,855



Net deferred loan costs

3,605,386

3,613,598

3,648,411

3,565,742

3,502,115



Total Loans

$ 930,855,154

$ 899,798,030

$ 872,116,129

$ 863,383,714

$ 847,593,970









Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 257,415,232

$ 255,052,436

$ 256,355,584

$ 247,511,094

$ 251,431,084

Interest-bearing:







NOW 1

209,645,963

210,272,863

203,461,544

193,760,532

194,682,425


Savings

71,859,873

71,308,729

73,765,147

72,670,367

69,979,571


Money Market

262,624,901

259,265,676

260,797,600

251,803,391

240,320,055


Time


183,258,371

186,442,485

183,470,513

166,967,041

151,593,584



Total interest-bearing

727,389,108

727,289,753

721,494,804

685,201,331

656,575,635



Total Deposits

$ 984,804,340

$ 982,342,189

$ 977,850,388

$ 932,712,425

$ 908,006,719










1 Includes demand transaction accounts enrolled in the Bank's reciprocal deposit program.


Community Heritage Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries


Reclassifications (unaudited)













As of Period End






12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024
























Occupancy and equipment as previously reported

$ 6,437,225

$ 6,354,368

$ 6,196,774

$ 5,628,103

$ 5,688,187




Reclassify software

13,340

18,588

27,569

40,241

54,677




Occupancy and equipment as reported

$ 6,423,885

$ 6,335,780

$ 6,169,205

$ 5,587,862

$ 5,633,510














Other assets as previously reported

$ 2,008,916

$ 1,817,743

$ 1,638,591

$ 1,741,146

$ 1,771,483




Reclassify software

13,340

18,588

27,569

40,241

54,677




Other assets as reported

$ 2,022,256

$ 1,836,331

$ 1,666,160

$ 1,781,387

$ 1,826,160
















Three Months Ended


Year Ended



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024


12/31/2025

12/31/2024











Occupancy and equipment as previously reported

$ 981,764

$ 913,042

$ 848,881

$ 925,091

$ 906,738


$ 3,668,778

$ 3,541,539

Reclassify software expense

272,382

271,950

225,369

254,187

245,246


1,023,888

960,606

Occupancy and equipment as reported

$ 709,382

$ 641,092

$ 623,512

$ 670,904

$ 661,492


$ 2,644,890

$ 2,580,933











Data and item processing as previously reported

$ 771,053

$ 668,922

$ 686,375

$ 590,840

$ 624,021


$ 2,717,190

$ 2,564,688

Reclassify software expense

272,382

271,950

225,369

254,187

245,246


1,023,888

960,606

Data and item processing as reported

$ 1,043,435

$ 940,872

$ 911,744

$ 845,027

$ 869,267


$ 3,741,078

$ 3,525,294

SOURCE Community Heritage Financial, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.