Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul S. Atkins and Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Michael S. Selig will hold a joint event, previously scheduled for Jan. 27, now rescheduled for Thursday, Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at CFTC headquarters to discuss harmonization between the two agencies and their efforts to deliver on President Trump's promise to make the United States the crypto capital of the world.



"For too long, market participants have been forced to navigate regulatory boundaries that are unclear in application and misaligned in design, based solely on legacy jurisdictional silos," said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins and CFTC Chairman Michael S. Selig. "This event will build on our broader harmonization efforts to ensure that innovation takes root on American soil, under American law, and in service of American investors, consumers, and economic leadership."



Title: SEC - CFTC Harmonization: U.S. Financial Leadership in the Crypto Era



Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026



Time: 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm ET



Host: CFTC Headquarters at Three Lafayette Centre, 1155 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20036



Agenda:

2:00 - 2:05 PM: Introduction from Chairman Paul Atkins

2:05 - 2:20 PM: Opening Remarks from Chairman Mike Selig

2:20 - 2:50 PM: Fireside Chat with Chairmen Atkins, Selig Moderator: Eleanor Terrett, Co-Founder and Host, Crypto in America



The event, held at CFTC headquarters, will be open to the public and webcast live on the SEC's website. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.



For online attendance, registration is not necessary. For in-person attendance, please register in advance.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest