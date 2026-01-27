Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 27 January 2026 at the request of the issuer.
Phoenix Digital Assets PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: PNIX
ISIN: GB00BMW34204
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2265952 27-Jan-2026
© 2026 EQS Group