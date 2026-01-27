Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Dow Jones News
27.01.2026 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority:

DJ Financial Conduct Authority: 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Financial Conduct Authority: 
27-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

27/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
12.00% Notes due 27/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of BRL10,000  Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3275404591 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Luxembourg   Securitised 
S.C.A. CGMFL139757 due 18/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    derivatives    XS3156100284 --  
GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Tower Bridge Funding 2026-1 PLC 
 
Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and 
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess   debt-like     XS3249732655 --  
thereof)                                       securities 
 
 
Class Z Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered in  Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess     debt-like     XS3249732903 --  
thereof)                                       securities 
 
 
Class X Fixed Rate Notes due 20/01/2073; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof)         debt-like     XS3249733620 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by ARABIAN PIPES CO due 28/01/  Securitised    XS3283451378 --  
2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1.33 each)            derivatives 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 14/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3239627667 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 02/12/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3239627741 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Debt and 
GBP1.00 each)                                     debt-like     XS3188457868 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Securities due 28/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Debt and 
GBP1.00 each)                                     debt-like     XS3188457942 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
Securities due 03/09/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1  Securitised    XS3239627311 --  
each)                                         derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 27/01/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3167787046 --  
GBP1.00 each)                                     derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 28/01/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD1,000 each) Securitised    XS3239704912 --  
                                           derivatives 

Issuer Name: Macquarie Bank Limited 
 
Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 27/01/2028; fully paid; (Represented by     Debt and 
instruments to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like     XS3280329452 --  
thereof up to and including EUR199,000)                        securities 
 
 
Floating Rate PR Debt Instruments due 26/01/2027; fully paid; (Represented by     Debt and 
instruments to bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess debt-like     XS3280516132 --  
thereof up to and including USD399,000)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 
 
4.63% Notes due 27/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof)             debt-like     XS3280517965 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4.67% Notes due 27/01/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000  Debt and 
each and integral multiples of USD100,000 in excess thereof)             debt-like     XS3280517700 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 416196 
EQS News ID:  2266188 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2266188&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 27, 2026 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
