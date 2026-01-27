DJ Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (INFG LN) Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.0436 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1036849 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN LEI Code: 549300SQIJPR9BDU2G46 Sequence No.: 416259 EQS News ID: 2266434 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 27, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)