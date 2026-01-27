Sierra Ventures Announces Shomik Ghosh as Partner to Continue Strengthening Early-Stage Investing Across Frontier and Applied AI

SAN MATEO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Sierra Ventures , a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on AI and deep tech innovation, is pleased to announce that Shomik Ghosh has joined the firm as a Partner. Shomik will invest at the earliest stages alongside technical founders, reshaping the future of frontier and applied AI.

Shomik brings a strong track record of backing category-defining founders. He previously served as a Partner at Boldstart Ventures, where he invested at inception in teams innovating in enterprise AI, including Cloudquery, Kiln AI, and Noded AI. Earlier in his career, he was an investor at Top Tier Capital Partners, where he focused on growth-stage opportunities from Series B through pre-IPO in companies such as CircleCI, Anaplan, and Shape Security.

His background also spans tech M&A, fixed income trading, venture debt, and time spent inside a startup, giving him a broad view of the challenges founders face from early validation through scale.

"Shomik brings deep conviction in technical founders and a clear eye for the urgent pain points solved by Applied AI," said Mark Fernandes, Managing Partner at Sierra Ventures. "His investing experience across inception and growth stages makes him an incredible partner to founders who are building in fast-evolving markets like AI."

"Sierra's focus on leading early rounds aligns with how I love to work with founders," said Ghosh. "These are the moments when the hardest questions get answered and company-defining choices are made. I'm thrilled to support teams building the future of frontier and applied AI."

Shomik's addition strengthens Sierra Ventures' commitment to investing in the next generation of AI founders.

