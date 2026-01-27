London, United Kingdom and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Ammunition, one of the fastest-growing independent agencies globally, today announced the appointment of Chris Shadrick as Director of Strategy. Based in London and reporting to Renaye Edwards, Managing Director for Europe and Global Chief Operating Officer, Shadrick will support the continued growth of Ammunition Europe while strengthening strategic effectiveness across the agency's global client base.

Shadrick brings extensive experience leading integrated strategy across brand, digital, product, and AI-enabled platforms. He has worked with global organisations including Unilever, Avis, Hyundai, Formula 1, EE, and the BBC, helping teams navigate growth, transformation, and increasingly complex operating environments. His work includes repositioning legacy brands, building new propositions, launching platforms, and driving multi-market growth programs.

In his new role, Shadrick will focus on improving the effectiveness of Ammunition's work globally. His remit includes sharpening propositions and positioning, developing brand and digital growth systems, advancing account-based marketing approaches, and supporting ambitious clients to build sustained competitive advantage. He will work closely across the agency's teams in Europe and the U.S. to ensure strategy is embedded from planning through delivery, supporting integrated work across creativity, experience, technology, and performance.

"From the first conversation, it was clear Ammunition is a business with serious ambition and a strong sense of responsibility for the work it puts into the world," said Chris Shadrick, Director of Strategy at Ammunition. "It is a creative company that believes growth comes from clarity, optimism, and accountability. I am excited to help strengthen how strategy shows up across the business, and to work closely with Renaye to support Ammunition's European expansion and long-term direction."

The appointment reflects Ammunition's approach to growth in Europe, investing in senior leadership and practical capability to deliver consistent, high-impact work across markets.

Renaye Edwards, Managing Director, Europe and Global COO at Ammunition, added, "Chris brings deep experience across ABM, brand, technology, and modern growth models, alongside a practical understanding of how strategy must work in the real world. His perspective will be invaluable as we continue to grow in Europe and raise the bar on how we help clients solve complex problems."

Shadrick joins as Ammunition continues to invest in its European presence and evolve its global offering, strengthening integrated strategy, sharpening growth systems, and improving effectiveness across global teams.

About Ammunition

Ammunition is a full-funnel independent agency recognised by Adweek, Campaign, Inc. Magazine, and The Financial Times for driving high-performing creative and media across complex B2B and B2C categories. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with operations in Europe, Ammunition develops integrated brand, experience, media, and technology programmes that help ambitious organisations grow with confidence. Privately held, Ammunition is a proud member of Worldwide Partners Inc., and the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's). For more, visit ammunition.agency.

