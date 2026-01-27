Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc. Quarterly Report - December 31, 2025

Cornerstone Bancorp Earns $3.1 Million for the Fourth Quarter, and $10.8 Million for the Year 2025

PALATINE, Ill., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc. (OTCID: CNBP), the bank holding company for Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone"), today reported net income of $3.1 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income increased 10.9% to $10.8 million, or $11.00 per diluted share, compared to 2024's earnings of $9.8 million, or $9.95 per diluted share. All 2025 results are unaudited.

"Cornerstone's investment portfolio continues its very short duration and provides high levels of liquidity to take advantage of credit opportunities," stated Gerald F. Fitzgerald, Jr., Chairman of Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

"We were very pleased with the growth of Cornerstone's loan portfolio in 2025 which exceeded $99 million, 15%. Asset quality still remains very high with only two individual credits on nonaccrual status totaling less than $422,000," Fitzgerald continued.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Consolidated net income was $3.1 million, or $3.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For 2025, net income increased 10.9%, to $10.8 million, or $11.00 per diluted share compared to $9.8 million, or $9.95 per diluted share, in 2024.

The net interest margin (NIM) was 3.77% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, the NIM was 3.66% compared to 3.32% in 2024.

Total assets increased 5.8% to $1.03 billion at year-end, compared to $976.9 million a year earlier.

Tangible shareholders' equity improved 13.2% to $91.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $81.0 million a year earlier.

Interest-bearing deposits at correspondent banks totaled $65.6 million on December 31, 2025 (6.3% of total assets) compared to $86.1 million a year earlier (8.9% of total assets).

The securities portfolio totaled $198.0 million on December 31, 2025, compared to $218.9 million a year earlier. The weighted average remaining life approximates 1 year.

The loan portfolio totaled $749.3 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $101.7 million, or 15.7%, from a year earlier.

Deposits totaled $924.9 million on December 31, 2025, an increase of $53.6 million, or 6.2%, from a year earlier.

Trust and wealth management assets totaled $1.16 billion on December 31, 2025, compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier.

Dividends to shareholders were $2.50 per share in 2025.

The Bank continues to be well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage Capital Ratio of 9.86% at December 31, 2025 compared to 10.00% at December 31, 2024.

About Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company (collectively "Cornerstone") is committed to serving the commercial banking and investment needs of families and family-owned businesses. Cornerstone serves its clients by investing heavily in people and technology, providing an uncommon relationship experience. Cornerstone has been successful in attracting new clients and talent as the Chicago market consolidates and large banks deemphasize relationships in favor of an institutional approach.

Cornerstone is a leader in commercial lending services including equipment, real estate and construction loans and operating lines of credit as well as business treasury management services.

For individuals and families, wealth management services are offered, including investment management, trust and custody services, retirement plans, and estate and guardianship administration.

Headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, Cornerstone maintains offices in Crystal Lake, Deer Park, Naperville and Schaumburg. Visit us on the web at www.cnbtc.bank .

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy and management's plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and "intend" and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Cornerstone or management, are intended to help identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although we believe that management's expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins, and to implement our marketing and growth strategies. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy, as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) ($ in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)





























For the Quarter Ending

Year To Date Income Statement 12-31-2025

(Unaudited) 31-Dec-24 % Change

12-31-2025

(Unaudited) 31-Dec-24 Net Interest Income $ 9,776 $ 8,320 17.5 %

$ 36,528 $ 32,780 Provision for Credit Losses 320 25 1180.0 %

520 325 Noninterest Income 1,577 1,365 15.5 %

5,810 5,473 Noninterest Expense 7,304 6,154 18.7 %

27,464 25,161 Provision for Income Taxes 640 535 19.7 %

3,532 3,008 Net Income $ 3,088 $ 2,972 3.9 %

$ 10,821 $ 9,760













Ratios











Return on Average Assets * 1.17 % 1.16 % 0.9 %

1.07 % 0.98 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity* 13.34 % 13.49 % -1.1 %

12.35 % 12.02 % Net Interest Margin 3.77 % 3.30 % 14.3 %

3.66 % 3.32 % Allowance for Loan Losses to Gross Loans ** 1.23 % 1.35 % -8.4 %

1.23 % 1.35 % Dividends Per Share $ - $ - N\A

$ 2.50 $ 2.50 Earnings Per Share $ 3.14 $ 3.02 3.8 %

$ 11.00 $ 9.95















End of Period

End of Period Balance Sheet Data 12-31-2025

(Unaudited) 31-Dec-24 % Change

31-Dec-23 31-Dec-22 Total Assets $ 1,033,575 $ 976,886 5.8 %

$ 958,795 $ 989,110 Loans, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses $ 740,017 $ 638,832 15.8 %

$ 639,509 $ 600,999 Deposits and Repurchase Agreements $ 924,870 $ 871,306 6.1 %

$ 861,203 $ 899,327 Trust Preferred Securities $ 10,310 $ 10,310 0.0 %

$ 10,310 $ 10,310 Other Borrowings $ - $ 7,763 -100.0 %

$ 7,763 $ 12,763 Tangible Stockholders' Equity $ 91,695 $ 81,003 13.2 %

$ 73,246 $ 61,364 Trust Assets $ 1,156,692 $ 1,019,951 13.4 %

$ 954,480 $ 848,711













Stock Value Per Common Share Data











Price-To-Earnings Ratio * 13.64 8.30 64.3 %

6.31 6.10 Price-To-Tangible Book Value Ratio 1.61 1.00 60.6 %

0.93 1.04 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 93.12 $ 82.33 13.1 %

$ 74.36 $ 61.73 Number of Shares Outstanding 984,735 983,905



985,039 994,088 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 983,973 980,623



988,096 994,088 Stock Price - High $ 150.00 $ 82.59



$ 70.00 $ 64.80 Low $ 81.25 $ 69.00



$ 64.10 $ 63.10 Ending $ 150.00 $ 82.59



$ 69.50 $ 64.30

SOURCE Cornerstone Bancorp, Inc.