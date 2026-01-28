

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR2.839 billion, or EUR7.34 per share. This compares with EUR2.693 billion, or EUR6.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to EUR9.718 billion from EUR9.262 billion last year.



ASML Holding NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.839 Bln. vs. EUR2.693 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.34 vs. EUR6.84 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.718 Bln vs. EUR9.262 Bln last year.



ASML has announced a new share repurchase program of up to €12 billion to be executed by December 31, 2028.



For the full year, ASML will pay a total dividend of €7.50 per share, up 17% from fiscal 2024.



Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects sales of €8.2 billion to €8.9 billion, with gross margin of 51% to 53%.



For the full year, ASML anticipates sales of €34 billion to €39 billion, with a gross margin of 51% to 53%.



For fiscal 2025, the company has posted sales of €32.7 billion with gross margin of 52.8%.



Christophe Fouquet, CEO of ASML, said: 'In the last months, many of our customers have shared a notably more positive assessment of the medium-term market situation, primarily based on more robust expectations of the sustainability of AI-related demand. We expect 2026 to be another growth year for ASML's business, largely driven by a significant increase in EUV sales and growth in our installed base business sales.'



