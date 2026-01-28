Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
PR Newswire
28.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.56p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2026.

The dividend will be paid on 9 March 2026 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date is 5 February 2026.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)


