Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 28
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc
Dividend Announcement
The Board of Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc today announced a first interim dividend of 1.56p per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2026.
The dividend will be paid on 9 March 2026 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 February 2026. The ex-dividend date is 5 February 2026.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
(Contact: Michael Campbell, Tel 0131 220 0733)
