DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist (USIG LN) Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.3651 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1168638 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703

