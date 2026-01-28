

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has established a Task Force to maintain and reinforce the European Union's ability to ensure imports meet Union standards, while supporting the jobs and growth of EU producers.



The Task Force will focus in particular on food and feed safety, pesticide residues and coordinated EU monitoring actions on specific imported products. It brings together expertise from the Commission and Member States, and will contribute to further harmonising of import controls across the EU, developing recommendations for joint actions between the Commission and Member States and identifying where additional administrative or regulatory measures are needed to strengthen controls.



Strict import rules with respect to food and feed hygiene, consumer safety and animal and plant health status aim at assuring that all imports fulfil the same high standards as products from the EU itself. Import controls are crucial in verifying compliance of food and feed products with relevant requirements. EU rules apply to all products sold in the EU, whether produced domestically or imported.



The formal launch of the Task Force happened in the margins of the European Council, and builds on the Implementation Dialogue on import controls held last December, when the Commission announced a reinforcement of its actions in this area.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



