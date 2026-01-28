Anzeige
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Holding(s) in Company 
28-Jan-2026 / 15:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ X ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
Name:                      City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
 
BlackRock, Inc.                 Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
 
27/01/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
 
28/01/2026 
 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
Total holdings for BlackRock, Inc. have gone below 4%. 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   3.26%           0.69%        3.96%      524,442,218 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 3.30%           0.69%        4.00%        
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BJ34P519                17,135,393                  3.26% 
 
SUBTOTAL A      17,135,393             3.26% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 
 
 
CFD         N/A     N/A      Cash          3,640,369            0.69% 
 
                          SUBTOTAL B.2      3,640,369            0.69% 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
See                                                
attachment 

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 

12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. on 28 January 2026 

% of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock (Singapore)                                        
Holdco Pte. Ltd. 
 
 
BlackRock HK Holdco                                         
Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Lux Finco                                         
S.a.r.l. 
 
 
BlackRock Japan                                           
Holdings GK 
 
 
BlackRock Japan Co.,                                        
Ltd. 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay Finco Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay IV Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Group Limited                                       
 
BlackRock Investment                                        
Management (UK) Limited 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Australia                                         
Holdco Pty. Ltd. 
 
 
BlackRock Investment 
Management (Australia)                                       
Limited 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Delaware                                         
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Institutional 
Trust Company, National                                       
Association 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Delaware                                         
Holdings Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Fund Advisors                                       

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Canada                                          
Holdings ULC 
 
 
BlackRock Asset 
Management Canada                                          
Limited 

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Capital                                          
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Advisors, LLC                                       

BlackRock, Inc.                                           
 
BlackRock Saturn Subco,                                       
LLC 
 
 
BlackRock Finance, Inc.                                       
 
BlackRock Holdco 2,                                         
Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock Financial                                         
Management, Inc. 
 
 
BlackRock International                                       
Holdings, Inc. 
 
 
BR Jersey International                                       
Holdings L.P. 
 
 
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC                                       
 
BlackRock Cayman 1 LP                                        
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay Finco Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Cayman West                                        
Bay IV Limited 
 
 
BlackRock Group Limited                                       
 
BlackRock Advisors (UK)                                       
Limited

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     IRES 
LEI Code:   635400EOPACLULRENY18 
Sequence No.: 416469 
EQS News ID:  2267560 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2267560&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 28, 2026 10:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
