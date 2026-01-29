DJ Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged (WEHG LN) Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Jan-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime All Country World UCITS ETF Dist GBP Hedged DEALING DATE: 28-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 11.2464 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2135591 CODE: WEHG LN ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000KTD59H4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEHG LN LEI Code: 2138007KF76QTMYCGF91 Sequence No.: 416513 EQS News ID: 2267866 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 29, 2026 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)