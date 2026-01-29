CW Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $3,450,000 or $1.17 per diluted share as compared to $3,940,000 or $1.30 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, an EPS decrease of 10%. The consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $12,246,000 or $4.09 per diluted share as compared to $13,148,000 or $4.30 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an EPS decrease of 5%.

Key Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2025:

EPS of $1.17

Net income of $3.5 million

Return on Assets of 1.19%

Return on Tangible Equity of 15.04%

ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%

No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings

Strong Leverage ratio of 12.50% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.86%

64 quarters of consecutive profits

Key Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:

EPS of $4.09

Net income of $12.2 million

Return on Assets of 1.09%

Return on Tangible Equity of 14.07%

Total interest income up 2%

Total interest expense down 5%

Net interest income up 5%

Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman, President and CEO said, "We delivered solid results for the quarter highlighted by a return on assets of 1.19% and a return on tangible equity of 15.04%." Mr. Tjan continued, "Our strong capital and liquidity position, combined with disciplined expense management and improving net interest income, position us well as we enter 2026. We believe the fundamentals of our franchise are strong, and we expect 2026 to be a year of solid growth and improved profitability. As always, I am grateful for the dedication of our talented CommerceWest Bank Team and their continued focus on serving our clients every day."

Total assets decreased $8.9 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $2.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of less than one percent from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $1.3 million from the prior year, an increase of less than one percent. Total investment securities decreased $9.7 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year.

Total deposits decreased $18.4 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $19.8 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $1.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of less than one percent from the prior year.

Interest income was $13,879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $14,750,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 6%. Interest expense was $3,080,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $3,714,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 17%.

Interest income was $55,274,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $54,190,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $13,512,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $14,241,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 5%.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $10,799,000 as compared to $11,036,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2025. It decreased to 3.85% in 2025 from 3.86% in 2024. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $41,762,000 as compared to $39,949,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 5%. The net interest margin increased for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. It increased to 3.86% in 2025 from 3.81% in 2024, an increase of 1%.

Provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was zero compared to $25,000 for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $200,000 compared to $25,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $1,198,000 compared to $2,011,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 40%. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $4,954,000 compared to $6,166,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 20%.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $7,145,000 compared to $7,617,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 6%. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $29,441,000 compared to $27,798,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 6%.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 59.27% compared to 58.12% in 2024, which represents an increase of 2%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, it cost $0.5927 to make it, as compared to $0.5812 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 60.64% compared to 59.97% in 2024, which represents an increase of 1%.

Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of December 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.50%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.61%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.61% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.86%.

CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.



By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.

Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.

Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.

FOURTH QUARTER REPORT - December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)

























CW BANCORP









% CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





Increase (dollars in thousands)

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

(Decrease)













ASSETS











Cash and due from banks

$ 504,627

$ 503,368

0 % Securities available for sale

129,313

136,912

-6 % Securities held-to-maturity

26,475

28,581

-7 %













Loans

795,550

793,075

0 % Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)

(10,489)

(11,489)

-9 % Loans, net

785,061

781,586

0 %













Bank premises and equipment, net

2,731

3,543

-23 % Other assets

33,227

36,362

-9 % Total assets

$ 1,481,434

$ 1,490,352

-1 %













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 594,086

$ 613,877

-3 % Interest bearing deposits

729,934

728,544

0 % Total deposits

1,324,020

1,342,421

-1 %













Subordinated debenture

50,000

50,000

0 % Other liabilities

12,490

13,345

-6 %



1,386,510

1,405,766

-1 % Stockholders' equity

94,924

84,586

12 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,481,434

$ 1,490,352

-1 %













Shares outstanding at end of period

2,925,102

2,990,223



Book value per share

$ 34.87

$ 31.69



Total loans to total deposits

60.09 %

59.08 %



ACL to total loans

1.32 %

1.45 %



Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)

$ 8,246

$ 6,381

















COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:











Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.50 %

11.16 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

17.61 %

16.67 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

17.61 %

16.67 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

18.86 %

17.92 %





CW BANCORP























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Increase

For the Twelve Months Ended

Increase (dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

(Decrease)

Dec 31, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

(Decrease)

























INTEREST INCOME























Loans

$ 10,930

$ 10,856

1 %

$ 44,596

$ 40,690

10 % Investments

1,244

1,315

-5 %

5,158

4,799

7 % Fed funds sold and other

1,705

2,579

-34 %

5,520

8,701

-37 % Total interest income

13,879

14,750

-6 %

55,274

54,190

2 %

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Deposits

2,611

3,245

-20 %

11,637

12,366

-6 % Subordinated debenture

469

469

0 %

1,875

1,875

0 % Total interest expense

3,080

3,714

-17 %

13,512

14,241

-5 %

























NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,799

11,036

-2 %

41,762

39,949

5 %

























PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

-

25

-100 %

200

25

700 %

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION

10,799

11,011

-2 %

41,562

39,924

4 %

























NON-INTEREST INCOME























Service Charges and Fees on Deposits

933

1,698

-45 %

3,920

4,932

-21 % Other Fees

265

313

-15 %

1,034

1,234

-16 %

























NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

7,145

7,617

-6 %

29,441

27,798

6 %

























EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES

4,852

5,405

-10 %

17,075

18,292

-7 %

























INCOME TAXES

1,402

1,465

-4 %

4,829

5,144

-6 %



















































NET INCOME

$ 3,450

$ 3,940

-12 %

$ 12,246

$ 13,148

-7 %

























Basic earnings per share

$1.18

$1.32

-10 %

$4.14

$4.34

-5 % Diluted earnings per share

$1.17

$1.30

-10 %

$4.09

$4.30

-5 % Return on Assets

1.19 %

1.31 %

-9 %

1.09 %

1.19 %

-8 % Return on Equity

14.56 %

18.27 %

-20 %

13.59 %

16.06 %

-15 % Return on Tangible Equity

15.04 %

18.95 %

-21 %

14.07 %

16.69 %

-16 % Efficiency Ratio

59.27 %

58.12 %

2 %

60.64 %

59.97 %

1 %

CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 158,578

$ 1,565

3.92 %

$ 203,392

$ 2,439

4.77 % Investment Securities (1) 158,350

1,301

3.26 %

167,544

1,373

3.26 % Loans 795,285

10,930

5.45 %

766,581

10,856

5.63 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

140

7.82 %

7,100

140

7.84 % Total interest-earning assets 1,119,313

13,936

4.94 %

1,144,617

14,808

5.15 %























Noninterest-earning assets 29,564









54,295







Total assets $ 1,148,877









$ 1,198,912























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 418,106

$ 2,611

2.48 %

$ 452,811

$ 3,245

2.85 % Subordinated Debenture 50,000

469

3.75 %

50,000

469

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 468,106

3,080

2.61 %

502,811

3,714

2.94 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 574,112









595,705







Other Liabilities 12,608









14,620







Shareholders' Equity 94,051









85,776







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,148,877









$ 1,198,912































Net Interest Spread



$ 10,856

2.33 %





$ 11,094

2.21 % Net Interest Margin







3.85 %









3.86 %























Total Deposits $ 992,218

$ 2,611

1.04 %

$ 1,048,516

$ 3,245

1.23 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,042,218

$ 3,080

1.17 %

$ 1,098,516

$ 3,714

1.35 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









CW BANCORP





















CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS









































Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

Average

Balance

Interest

Income /

Expense

Yield /

Cost

(dollars in thousands) INTEREST EARNING ASSETS





















Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS $ 116,565

$ 4,964

4.26 %

$ 155,785

$ 8,136

5.22 % Investment Securities (1) 160,577

5,392

3.36 %

160,619

5,037

3.14 % Loans 802,712

44,596

5.56 %

732,500

40,690

5.55 % FHLB & Other Stocks 7,100

556

7.83 %

7,100

565

7.96 % Total interest-earning assets 1,086,954

55,508

5.11 %

1,056,004

54,428

5.15 %























Noninterest-earning assets 39,704









52,899







Total assets $ 1,126,658









$ 1,108,903























































INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES





















Interest Bearing Deposits $ 415,536

$ 11,637

2.80 %

$ 398,704

$ 12,366

3.10 % Subordinated Debenture 50,000

1,875

3.75 %

50,000

1,875

3.75 % Total interest-earning liabilities 465,536

13,512

2.90 %

448,704

14,241

3.17 %























Noninterest-earning liabilities





















Demand Deposits 558,350









564,223







Other Liabilities 12,667









14,130







Shareholders' Equity 90,105









81,846







Total liabilities and shareholder's equity $ 1,126,658









$ 1,108,903































Net Interest Spread



$ 41,996

2.21 %





$ 40,187

1.98 % Net Interest Margin







3.86 %









3.81 %























Total Deposits $ 973,886

$ 11,637

1.19 %

$ 962,927

$ 12,366

1.28 % Total Funding Costs $ 1,023,886

$ 13,512

1.32 %

$ 1,012,927

$ 14,241

1.41 %























(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate









SOURCE CW Bancorp