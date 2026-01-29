CW Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 and Full Year Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CW Bancorp (OTCQX: CWBK), the parent company ("the Company") of CommerceWest Bank (the "Bank") reported consolidated net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $3,450,000 or $1.17 per diluted share as compared to $3,940,000 or $1.30 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024, an EPS decrease of 10%. The consolidated net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $12,246,000 or $4.09 per diluted share as compared to $13,148,000 or $4.30 per diluted share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an EPS decrease of 5%.
Key Financial Results for the three months ended December 31, 2025:
- EPS of $1.17
- Net income of $3.5 million
- Return on Assets of 1.19%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 15.04%
- ACL to total loans ratio of 1.32%
- No outstanding FRB or FHLB borrowings
- Strong Leverage ratio of 12.50% and total risk-based capital ratio of 18.86%
- 64 quarters of consecutive profits
Key Financial Results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025:
- EPS of $4.09
- Net income of $12.2 million
- Return on Assets of 1.09%
- Return on Tangible Equity of 14.07%
- Total interest income up 2%
- Total interest expense down 5%
- Net interest income up 5%
Mr. Ivo A. Tjan, Chairman, President and CEO said, "We delivered solid results for the quarter highlighted by a return on assets of 1.19% and a return on tangible equity of 15.04%." Mr. Tjan continued, "Our strong capital and liquidity position, combined with disciplined expense management and improving net interest income, position us well as we enter 2026. We believe the fundamentals of our franchise are strong, and we expect 2026 to be a year of solid growth and improved profitability. As always, I am grateful for the dedication of our talented CommerceWest Bank Team and their continued focus on serving our clients every day."
Total assets decreased $8.9 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1% as compared to the same period one year ago. Total loans increased $2.5 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of less than one percent from the prior year. Cash and due from banks increased $1.3 million from the prior year, an increase of less than one percent. Total investment securities decreased $9.7 million, a decrease of 6% from the prior year.
Total deposits decreased $18.4 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 1% from December 31, 2024. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $19.8 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 3% from the prior year. Interest bearing deposits increased $1.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of less than one percent from the prior year.
Interest income was $13,879,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $14,750,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 6%. Interest expense was $3,080,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $3,714,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 17%.
Interest income was $55,274,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $54,190,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 2%. Interest expense was $13,512,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, as compared to $14,241,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 5%.
Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $10,799,000 as compared to $11,036,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2%. The net interest margin decreased for the three months ended December 31, 2025. It decreased to 3.85% in 2025 from 3.86% in 2024. Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $41,762,000 as compared to $39,949,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 5%. The net interest margin increased for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. It increased to 3.86% in 2025 from 3.81% in 2024, an increase of 1%.
Provision for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was zero compared to $25,000 for credit losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $200,000 compared to $25,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.
Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $1,198,000 compared to $2,011,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 40%. Non-interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $4,954,000 compared to $6,166,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 20%.
Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was $7,145,000 compared to $7,617,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of 6%. Non-interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $29,441,000 compared to $27,798,000 for the same period last year, an increase of 6%.
The efficiency ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was 59.27% compared to 58.12% in 2024, which represents an increase of 2%. The efficiency ratio illustrates that for every dollar made for the three-month period ending December 31, 2025, it cost $0.5927 to make it, as compared to $0.5812 one year ago. The efficiency ratio for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 60.64% compared to 59.97% in 2024, which represents an increase of 1%.
Capital ratios for the Bank remain above the levels required for a "well capitalized" institution as designated by regulatory agencies. As of December 31, 2025, the tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.50%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 17.61%, the tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 17.61% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 18.86%.
CommerceWest Bank is determined to redefine banking for small and medium sized businesses by delivering customized products and services to each client's needs. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Irvine, California, the Bank serves businesses throughout the state of California with our robust digital banking platform.
By employing a strategically selected team of experienced professionals, we will provide flexibility, create a complete, safe and sound banking experience for each client. We provide a full suite of commercial banking services, including remote deposit solutions, NetBanker online banking, mobile banking, lines of credit, M&A and working capital financing, commercial real estate loans, SBA lending and treasury management services.
Mission Statement: CommerceWest Bank will create a complete banking experience for each client, catering to businesses and their specific banking needs, while accommodating our clients and providing them high-quality, low stress and personally tailored banking and financial services.
Please visit www.cwbk.com to learn more about the bank. "BANK ON THE DIFFERENCE"
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, expanded net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, financial policies of the United States government and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect future events or developments.
FOURTH QUARTER REPORT - December 31, 2025 (Unaudited)
CW BANCORP
%
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
Increase
(dollars in thousands)
Dec 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
(Decrease)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 504,627
$ 503,368
0 %
Securities available for sale
129,313
136,912
-6 %
Securities held-to-maturity
26,475
28,581
-7 %
Loans
795,550
793,075
0 %
Less allowance for credit losses (ACL)
(10,489)
(11,489)
-9 %
Loans, net
785,061
781,586
0 %
Bank premises and equipment, net
2,731
3,543
-23 %
Other assets
33,227
36,362
-9 %
Total assets
$ 1,481,434
$ 1,490,352
-1 %
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 594,086
$ 613,877
-3 %
Interest bearing deposits
729,934
728,544
0 %
Total deposits
1,324,020
1,342,421
-1 %
Subordinated debenture
50,000
50,000
0 %
Other liabilities
12,490
13,345
-6 %
1,386,510
1,405,766
-1 %
Stockholders' equity
94,924
84,586
12 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,481,434
$ 1,490,352
-1 %
Shares outstanding at end of period
2,925,102
2,990,223
Book value per share
$ 34.87
$ 31.69
Total loans to total deposits
60.09 %
59.08 %
ACL to total loans
1.32 %
1.45 %
Nonperforming assets (non-accrual loans & OREO)
$ 8,246
$ 6,381
COMMERCEWEST BANK CAPITAL RATIOS:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.50 %
11.16 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
17.61 %
16.67 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
17.61 %
16.67 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
18.86 %
17.92 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Increase
For the Twelve Months Ended
Increase
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)
Dec 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
(Decrease)
Dec 31, 2025
Dec 31, 2024
(Decrease)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans
$ 10,930
$ 10,856
1 %
$ 44,596
$ 40,690
10 %
Investments
1,244
1,315
-5 %
5,158
4,799
7 %
Fed funds sold and other
1,705
2,579
-34 %
5,520
8,701
-37 %
Total interest income
13,879
14,750
-6 %
55,274
54,190
2 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
2,611
3,245
-20 %
11,637
12,366
-6 %
Subordinated debenture
469
469
0 %
1,875
1,875
0 %
Total interest expense
3,080
3,714
-17 %
13,512
14,241
-5 %
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
10,799
11,036
-2 %
41,762
39,949
5 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
-
25
-100 %
200
25
700 %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER CREDIT LOSS PROVISION
10,799
11,011
-2 %
41,562
39,924
4 %
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service Charges and Fees on Deposits
933
1,698
-45 %
3,920
4,932
-21 %
Other Fees
265
313
-15 %
1,034
1,234
-16 %
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
7,145
7,617
-6 %
29,441
27,798
6 %
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
4,852
5,405
-10 %
17,075
18,292
-7 %
INCOME TAXES
1,402
1,465
-4 %
4,829
5,144
-6 %
NET INCOME
$ 3,450
$ 3,940
-12 %
$ 12,246
$ 13,148
-7 %
Basic earnings per share
$1.18
$1.32
-10 %
$4.14
$4.34
-5 %
Diluted earnings per share
$1.17
$1.30
-10 %
$4.09
$4.30
-5 %
Return on Assets
1.19 %
1.31 %
-9 %
1.09 %
1.19 %
-8 %
Return on Equity
14.56 %
18.27 %
-20 %
13.59 %
16.06 %
-15 %
Return on Tangible Equity
15.04 %
18.95 %
-21 %
14.07 %
16.69 %
-16 %
Efficiency Ratio
59.27 %
58.12 %
2 %
60.64 %
59.97 %
1 %
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 158,578
$ 1,565
3.92 %
$ 203,392
$ 2,439
4.77 %
Investment Securities (1)
158,350
1,301
3.26 %
167,544
1,373
3.26 %
Loans
795,285
10,930
5.45 %
766,581
10,856
5.63 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
140
7.82 %
7,100
140
7.84 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,119,313
13,936
4.94 %
1,144,617
14,808
5.15 %
Noninterest-earning assets
29,564
54,295
Total assets
$ 1,148,877
$ 1,198,912
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 418,106
$ 2,611
2.48 %
$ 452,811
$ 3,245
2.85 %
Subordinated Debenture
50,000
469
3.75 %
50,000
469
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
468,106
3,080
2.61 %
502,811
3,714
2.94 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
574,112
595,705
Other Liabilities
12,608
14,620
Shareholders' Equity
94,051
85,776
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,148,877
$ 1,198,912
Net Interest Spread
$ 10,856
2.33 %
$ 11,094
2.21 %
Net Interest Margin
3.85 %
3.86 %
Total Deposits
$ 992,218
$ 2,611
1.04 %
$ 1,048,516
$ 3,245
1.23 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,042,218
$ 3,080
1.17 %
$ 1,098,516
$ 3,714
1.35 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
CW BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET and YIELD ANALYSIS
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Average
Interest
Yield /
Average
Interest
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS
Int Bearing Due from Banks & FFS
$ 116,565
$ 4,964
4.26 %
$ 155,785
$ 8,136
5.22 %
Investment Securities (1)
160,577
5,392
3.36 %
160,619
5,037
3.14 %
Loans
802,712
44,596
5.56 %
732,500
40,690
5.55 %
FHLB & Other Stocks
7,100
556
7.83 %
7,100
565
7.96 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,086,954
55,508
5.11 %
1,056,004
54,428
5.15 %
Noninterest-earning assets
39,704
52,899
Total assets
$ 1,126,658
$ 1,108,903
INTEREST EARNING LIABILITIES
Interest Bearing Deposits
$ 415,536
$ 11,637
2.80 %
$ 398,704
$ 12,366
3.10 %
Subordinated Debenture
50,000
1,875
3.75 %
50,000
1,875
3.75 %
Total interest-earning liabilities
465,536
13,512
2.90 %
448,704
14,241
3.17 %
Noninterest-earning liabilities
Demand Deposits
558,350
564,223
Other Liabilities
12,667
14,130
Shareholders' Equity
90,105
81,846
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
$ 1,126,658
$ 1,108,903
Net Interest Spread
$ 41,996
2.21 %
$ 40,187
1.98 %
Net Interest Margin
3.86 %
3.81 %
Total Deposits
$ 973,886
$ 11,637
1.19 %
$ 962,927
$ 12,366
1.28 %
Total Funding Costs
$ 1,023,886
$ 13,512
1.32 %
$ 1,012,927
$ 14,241
1.41 %
(1) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the current statutory federal tax rate
