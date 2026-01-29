DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jan-2026 / 17:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 January 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 29 January 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 170.00p Lowest price paid per share: 166.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 168.2474p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,189,314 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,552,262 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,552,262 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 168.2474p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 447 169.00 08:15:43 00373095767TRLO1 XLON 412 169.00 08:15:43 00373095768TRLO1 XLON 412 168.20 08:16:22 00373096247TRLO1 XLON 447 167.80 08:16:23 00373096280TRLO1 XLON 410 168.00 08:20:43 00373099266TRLO1 XLON 252 168.20 08:21:28 00373099794TRLO1 XLON 422 168.20 08:23:03 00373100917TRLO1 XLON 424 168.20 08:23:11 00373100983TRLO1 XLON 440 168.20 08:24:02 00373101546TRLO1 XLON 421 168.00 08:24:12 00373101656TRLO1 XLON 439 168.40 08:30:57 00373107104TRLO1 XLON 422 169.00 08:37:42 00373112324TRLO1 XLON 417 169.00 08:38:20 00373112950TRLO1 XLON 424 168.40 08:51:16 00373125581TRLO1 XLON 196 168.60 08:58:49 00373133712TRLO1 XLON 150 168.60 08:58:49 00373133713TRLO1 XLON 3 168.60 08:58:49 00373133714TRLO1 XLON 9 168.40 08:59:22 00373134589TRLO1 XLON 435 168.80 09:35:51 00373178940TRLO1 XLON 67 169.80 09:46:18 00373196677TRLO1 XLON 516 169.40 09:46:18 00373196683TRLO1 XLON 87 169.80 09:46:18 00373196684TRLO1 XLON 826 169.20 09:46:52 00373198313TRLO1 XLON 841 169.20 09:47:01 00373198707TRLO1 XLON 827 169.20 09:47:21 00373199381TRLO1 XLON 836 169.20 09:49:25 00373203602TRLO1 XLON 957 169.20 09:53:35 00373213857TRLO1 XLON 1265 169.20 09:53:35 00373213858TRLO1 XLON 425 169.00 09:53:35 00373213859TRLO1 XLON 251 168.80 09:53:43 00373214084TRLO1 XLON 436 168.80 09:56:09 00373220263TRLO1 XLON 260 169.20 09:58:31 00373223895TRLO1 XLON 410 169.20 10:00:34 00373226976TRLO1 XLON 410 169.20 10:00:34 00373226977TRLO1 XLON 619 169.20 10:01:02 00373227043TRLO1 XLON 274 169.20 10:01:03 00373227044TRLO1 XLON 336 169.20 10:01:03 00373227045TRLO1 XLON 164 169.20 10:02:51 00373227183TRLO1 XLON 283 169.20 10:02:51 00373227184TRLO1 XLON 835 169.40 10:15:10 00373228833TRLO1 XLON 413 169.20 10:15:13 00373228842TRLO1 XLON 445 169.20 10:20:28 00373229154TRLO1 XLON 412 169.60 10:53:00 00373231723TRLO1 XLON 425 169.40 10:54:45 00373231821TRLO1 XLON 434 169.40 10:54:53 00373231825TRLO1 XLON 420 169.20 10:58:00 00373232005TRLO1 XLON 413 169.00 11:00:51 00373232188TRLO1 XLON 422 169.00 11:00:58 00373232191TRLO1 XLON 32 169.00 11:01:17 00373232207TRLO1 XLON 1794 170.00 11:25:54 00373233794TRLO1 XLON 684 170.00 11:25:54 00373233797TRLO1 XLON 561 170.00 11:25:54 00373233798TRLO1 XLON 443 169.80 11:29:01 00373234009TRLO1 XLON 430 169.80 11:30:00 00373234074TRLO1 XLON 411 170.00 11:30:11 00373234079TRLO1 XLON 444 169.80 11:31:48 00373234182TRLO1 XLON 432 169.80 11:37:36 00373234723TRLO1 XLON 432 169.60 11:40:00 00373234962TRLO1 XLON 440 169.40 11:50:05 00373235672TRLO1 XLON 418 169.00 11:50:22 00373235699TRLO1 XLON 443 169.20 11:57:10 00373236290TRLO1 XLON 443 168.80 11:57:10 00373236291TRLO1 XLON 447 168.00 11:58:53 00373236503TRLO1 XLON 411 168.00 12:05:18 00373237553TRLO1 XLON 822 168.00 12:05:18 00373237554TRLO1 XLON 433 167.80 12:05:18 00373237556TRLO1 XLON 762 168.80 12:15:37 00373238597TRLO1 XLON 439 169.00 12:25:59 00373239215TRLO1 XLON 432 169.00 12:32:50 00373239760TRLO1 XLON

