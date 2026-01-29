Anzeige
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Dow Jones News
29.01.2026 19:03 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jan-2026 / 17:27 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

29 January 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  29 January 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            170.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             166.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    168.2474p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,189,314 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,552,262 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,552,262 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      168.2474p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
447             169.00          08:15:43         00373095767TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             169.00          08:15:43         00373095768TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             168.20          08:16:22         00373096247TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             167.80          08:16:23         00373096280TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             168.00          08:20:43         00373099266TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             168.20          08:21:28         00373099794TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             168.20          08:23:03         00373100917TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             168.20          08:23:11         00373100983TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             168.20          08:24:02         00373101546TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             168.00          08:24:12         00373101656TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             168.40          08:30:57         00373107104TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             169.00          08:37:42         00373112324TRLO1     XLON 
 
417             169.00          08:38:20         00373112950TRLO1     XLON 
 
424             168.40          08:51:16         00373125581TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             168.60          08:58:49         00373133712TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             168.60          08:58:49         00373133713TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              168.60          08:58:49         00373133714TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              168.40          08:59:22         00373134589TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             168.80          09:35:51         00373178940TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              169.80          09:46:18         00373196677TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             169.40          09:46:18         00373196683TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              169.80          09:46:18         00373196684TRLO1     XLON 
 
826             169.20          09:46:52         00373198313TRLO1     XLON 
 
841             169.20          09:47:01         00373198707TRLO1     XLON 
 
827             169.20          09:47:21         00373199381TRLO1     XLON 
 
836             169.20          09:49:25         00373203602TRLO1     XLON 
 
957             169.20          09:53:35         00373213857TRLO1     XLON 
 
1265             169.20          09:53:35         00373213858TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             169.00          09:53:35         00373213859TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             168.80          09:53:43         00373214084TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             168.80          09:56:09         00373220263TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             169.20          09:58:31         00373223895TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             169.20          10:00:34         00373226976TRLO1     XLON 
 
410             169.20          10:00:34         00373226977TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             169.20          10:01:02         00373227043TRLO1     XLON 
 
274             169.20          10:01:03         00373227044TRLO1     XLON 
 
336             169.20          10:01:03         00373227045TRLO1     XLON 
 
164             169.20          10:02:51         00373227183TRLO1     XLON 
 
283             169.20          10:02:51         00373227184TRLO1     XLON 
 
835             169.40          10:15:10         00373228833TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             169.20          10:15:13         00373228842TRLO1     XLON 
 
445             169.20          10:20:28         00373229154TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             169.60          10:53:00         00373231723TRLO1     XLON 
 
425             169.40          10:54:45         00373231821TRLO1     XLON 
 
434             169.40          10:54:53         00373231825TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             169.20          10:58:00         00373232005TRLO1     XLON 
 
413             169.00          11:00:51         00373232188TRLO1     XLON 
 
422             169.00          11:00:58         00373232191TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              169.00          11:01:17         00373232207TRLO1     XLON 
 
1794             170.00          11:25:54         00373233794TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             170.00          11:25:54         00373233797TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             170.00          11:25:54         00373233798TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             169.80          11:29:01         00373234009TRLO1     XLON 
 
430             169.80          11:30:00         00373234074TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             170.00          11:30:11         00373234079TRLO1     XLON 
 
444             169.80          11:31:48         00373234182TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             169.80          11:37:36         00373234723TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             169.60          11:40:00         00373234962TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             169.40          11:50:05         00373235672TRLO1     XLON 
 
418             169.00          11:50:22         00373235699TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             169.20          11:57:10         00373236290TRLO1     XLON 
 
443             168.80          11:57:10         00373236291TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             168.00          11:58:53         00373236503TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             168.00          12:05:18         00373237553TRLO1     XLON 
 
822             168.00          12:05:18         00373237554TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             167.80          12:05:18         00373237556TRLO1     XLON 
 
762             168.80          12:15:37         00373238597TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             169.00          12:25:59         00373239215TRLO1     XLON 
 
432             169.00          12:32:50         00373239760TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 29, 2026 12:27 ET (17:27 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
