Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXG LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 119.1552 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2341376 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN LEI Code: 549300IMXTZVDI0YUS81 Sequence No.: 416676 EQS News ID: 2268668 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

