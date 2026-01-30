DJ Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GAGG LN) Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 29-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.0005 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9454141 CODE: GAGG LN ISIN: LU1437024729 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437024729 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GAGG LN LEI Code: 222100OZ1M1LXGO7SA89 Sequence No.: 416712 EQS News ID: 2268746 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 30, 2026 03:11 ET (08:11 GMT)