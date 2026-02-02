

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.



At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis publishes December's retail sales data. Sales are forecast to fall 0.1 percent on a monthly basis, following a 0.6 percent drop in November.



Concurrently, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 0.7 percent on a yearly basis in January after a 0.6 percent gain in December.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results. The factory PMI is forecast to rise to 49.9 in January from 49.6 in the previous month.



At 3.45 am ET, factory PMI survey results are due from Italy. The index is seen rising to 48.5 in January from 47.9 in the prior month.



Thereafter, final manufacturing PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 49.4 in January, down from 48.8 in December.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global factory PMI survey results are due. The flash estimate showed that the manufacturing PMI rose to 51.6 in January from 50.6 in December.



