Affluent Medical Carvolix is born and funded 02-Feb-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Affluent Medical officially becomes CARVOLIX Completion of the acquisitions of CARANX MEDICAL and ARTEDRONE 10mEUR first tranche of financing completed Aix-en-Provence, February 2, 2026 - 7:30 a.m. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in the international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, to revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of brain stroke is today announcing the completion of the acquisitions of Caranx Medical and Artedrone (the "Acquisitions"), for a closing price paid in Carvolix shares, to form a new, integrated MedTech company named Carvolix, as well as the definitive terms of the capital increases and the issuance of new shares (the "Financing" and, together with the Acquisitions, the "Transaction") pursuant to the use of the delegations granted by the general meeting held on January 30, 2026 (the "General Meeting"). A 10MEUR first tranche of Financing has been made available by funds managed by Truffle Capital and by Edwards Lifesciences at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per share (which represents a 18.8% premium versus the last closing share price). This strategic consolidation is designed to create a company for the 21st century interventional cardiologist - leveraging world leading technology in AI driven autonomous mini-robots with a mission to democratize complex, life-saving procedures. The combined platforms position Carvolix to accelerate radical innovation, expand its addressable market, and drive long term value creation. "We're applying our proven business builder model - uniting the capabilities of Truffle-founded companies to de-risk development, accelerate innovation, generate synergies and unlock value for shareholders" said Philippe Pouletty, M.D., CEO of Truffle Capital, founder of several successful biotech and medtech companies (including Abivax, Vexim, Symetis and Affluent Medical). He added: "We expect to make the cardiology catheterization lab as autonomous and efficient as an aircraft cockpit so that our radical innovations could potentially benefit to millions of patients worldwide." Carvolix will focus on revolutionizing cardiac valve replacement and brain stroke treatment, addressing major unmet medical needs in large markets with a total addressable value of EUR23 billion. Currently, only 17% of the 1.7 million patients annually eligible for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) undergo the procedure, and only 5% of ischemic stroke patients (second cause of death, third cause of disability) receive mechanical thrombectomy. Similarly, just 4% of the four million patients with severe mitral valve regurgitation undergo surgery. "We are bringing together three extremely innovative and synergistic MedTech companies into one - with the goal of augmenting the cardiac catheterization lab to treat far more patients suffering from valve dysfunction and brain stroke" said Sebastien Ladet, CEO of Carvolix. "In addition, we will boost synergies in R&D and commercialization between the three companies to enable the development and delivery of additional products, such as a robotically delivered mitral valve." The combination of these companies unites deep expertise and R&D synergies across micro-robotics, AI, image guidance and biomimetic valve technologies - accelerating innovation and establishing a robust, sustained product development cadence. The first product launch is occuring in early 2026, with the TAVIPILOT software 'already cleared by the FDA, being introduced in the US. The Company plans to keep direct commercialization rights in Europe and seek partners in the US, Middle East, and Asia. "We are building a fantastic management team and board of directors to carry out our mission: a commercial stage MedTech leader dedicated to helping interventional cardiologists treat more patients around the world" said Liane Teplitsky, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Carvolix. Completion of the Acquisitions On December 19, 2025, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Caranx Medical and Artedrone, becoming Carvolix, pioneering cardiovascular therapies with AI driven autonomous mini-robots and innovative implants. On January 30, 2026, the Acquisitions have been formally completed and the consolidation of Caranx Medical and Artedrone with the pre-existing Affluent Medical entities into Carvolix is now effective. The terms and conditions of the Acquisitions are further detailed in the Company press release dated December 19, 2025. In particular, Carvolix made closing payments of respectively EUR16.6M and EUR11.4M, entirely in Carvolix shares, for the acquisition of Caranx Medical and Artedrone. Carvolix also acquired from Truffle BioMedTech CrossOver FPCI a current account against Artedrone for an amount of EUR1M plus accrued interests (at a rate of 8% per annum) (the "Current Account "). Truffle funds, acting as sellers in the context of the Acquisitions, entirely rolled-over the closing purchase price and the purchase price of the Current Account at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per ordinary share (i.e., the same price as for the Financing), resulting in the issuance of a total of 12,384,470 new ordinary shares. These 12,384,470 new ordinary shares were issued by the Board of Directors on January 30, 2026 pursuant to the delegations granted by the general meeting of the Company held on January 30, 2026, for a total subscription price of EUR28,979,659.80 offset with the closing purchase price and the purchase price of the Current Account. Initial Tranches of Financing On December 19, 2025, the Company further announced the launch of a concomitant Financing of up to EUR30M led by Truffle Capital and Edwards Lifesciences who undertook to make available to the Company a first tranche of EUR10M (the "First Tranche"). The Company will secure up to EUR300,000 from several business angels (the "Additional Tranche", and together with the First Tranche, the "Initial Tranches"). Following the adoption by shareholders of the appropriate resolutions at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided on January 30, 2026 to use the delegations granted by the General Meeting to proceed with the implementation of the Initial Tranches, consisting of 4,401,708 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per Financing Share (which represents a 18.8% premium versus the last closing share price). The purpose of the Initial Tranches of the Financing is to extend the horizon of the Company's cash position from December 2025 to the end of May 2026. The Initial Tranches of the Financing will allow the Company to pursue clinical and regulatory development for all its devices, and to position itself favorably as it embarks on the next steps of value creation. These steps include, but are not limited to, launching the commercialization in the US of TAVIPILOT Software, negotiating a strategic agreement with an industrial player to speed up the clinical trials and marketing of Artus, progress towards first in human for the robotic platform for stroke treatment and continue the development and clinical activities of Epygon. The allocation of the proceeds of the Initial Tranches between the different programs should be approximately as follows: 28% to TAVIpilot, 27% to Artus, 23% to structural heart devices (Kalios and Epygon), 22% to ARTE-DRONE. The financing required to pursue the combined Carvolix activities over the next 12 months, according to current development plans, is estimated at around EUR26M, of which EUR10.3M is secured through the Initial Tranches of the Financing. The Company expects to secure the remainder (i.e., an additional amount of EUR15.7M) from several international investors, with whom discussions are currently ongoing. The Company also expects to be able to further extend its cash runway through, among other things, the proceeds that would be generated from a potential partnership deal with regards to Artus, an artificial urinary sphincter currently in Carvolix's product portfolio. Conversion of the June 2025 convertible bonds On June 20, 2025, the Company issued EUR5.4M in convertible bonds to some of its main historical shareholders (the " Convertible Bonds"). In accordance with their terms, the Convertible Bonds are immediately and automatically payable in connection with the implementation of the Financing. Each bondholder has irrevocably undertaken to subscribe, by way of debt offset, to a capital increase concomitant to the First Tranche of the Financing, such that no cash reimbursement will be made in connection with the redemption of the Convertible Bonds. The ordinary shares issued in connection with the redemption of the Convertible Bonds are subscribed by the bondholders at a price of EUR1.872 per ordinary share (corresponding to a 20% discount). Following the adoption by shareholders of the appropriate resolutions at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors decided on January 30, 2026 to use the delegations granted by the General Meeting to proceed with the redemption of the Convertible Bonds and the issuance of 3,107,305 ordinary shares (including 2,605,384 ordinary shares to be issued to Truffle Medeor FPCI) at a subscription price of EUR1.872 per ordinary share (which represents a 5% discount versus the last closing share price). Impact of the Transaction on the share capital

