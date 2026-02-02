Anzeige
Montag, 02.02.2026
Carvolix is born and funded

DJ Carvolix is born and funded 

Affluent Medical 
Carvolix is born and funded  
02-Feb-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Affluent Medical officially becomes CARVOLIX 

Completion of the acquisitions of CARANX MEDICAL and ARTEDRONE 

10mEUR first tranche of financing completed 

Aix-en-Provence, February 2, 2026 - 7:30 a.m. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical) (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: 
AFME - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in 
the international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, to 
revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of brain stroke is today announcing the completion of the 
acquisitions of Caranx Medical and Artedrone (the "Acquisitions"), for a closing price paid in Carvolix shares, to form 
a new, integrated MedTech company named Carvolix, as well as the definitive terms of the capital increases and the 
issuance of new shares (the "Financing" and, together with the Acquisitions, the "Transaction") pursuant to the use of 
the delegations granted by the general meeting held on January 30, 2026 (the "General Meeting"). 
 
A 10MEUR first tranche of Financing has been made available by funds managed by Truffle Capital and by Edwards 
Lifesciences at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per share (which represents a 18.8% premium versus the last closing share 
price). 
 
This strategic consolidation is designed to create a company for the 21st century interventional cardiologist - 
leveraging world leading technology in AI driven autonomous mini-robots with a mission to democratize complex, 
life-saving procedures. The combined platforms position Carvolix to accelerate radical innovation, expand its 
addressable market, and drive long term value creation. 
 
"We're applying our proven business builder model - uniting the capabilities of Truffle-founded companies to de-risk 
development, accelerate innovation, generate synergies and unlock value for shareholders" said Philippe Pouletty, M.D., 
CEO of Truffle Capital, founder of several successful biotech and medtech companies (including Abivax, Vexim, Symetis 
and Affluent Medical).  He added: "We expect to make the cardiology catheterization lab as autonomous and efficient as 
an aircraft cockpit so that our radical innovations could potentially benefit to millions of patients worldwide." 
 
Carvolix will focus on revolutionizing cardiac valve replacement and brain stroke treatment, addressing major unmet 
medical needs in large markets with a total addressable value of EUR23 billion. Currently, only 17% of the 1.7 million 
patients annually eligible for Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) undergo the procedure, and only 5% of 
ischemic stroke patients (second cause of death, third cause of disability) receive mechanical thrombectomy. Similarly, 
just 4% of the four million patients with severe mitral valve regurgitation undergo surgery. 
 
"We are bringing together three extremely innovative and synergistic MedTech companies into one - with the goal of 
augmenting the cardiac catheterization lab to treat far more patients suffering from valve dysfunction and brain 
stroke" said Sebastien Ladet, CEO of Carvolix. "In addition, we will boost synergies in R&D and commercialization 
between the three companies to enable the development and delivery of additional products, such as a robotically 
delivered mitral valve." 
 
The combination of these companies unites deep expertise and R&D synergies across micro-robotics, AI, image guidance 
and biomimetic  valve technologies - accelerating innovation and establishing a robust, sustained product development 
cadence. 
 
The first product launch is occuring in early 2026, with the TAVIPILOT software 'already cleared by the FDA, being 
introduced in the US.  The Company plans to keep direct commercialization rights in Europe and seek partners in the US, 
Middle East, and Asia. 
 
"We are building a fantastic management team and board of directors to carry out our mission: a commercial stage 
MedTech leader dedicated to helping interventional cardiologists treat more patients around the world" said Liane 
Teplitsky, Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of Carvolix. 
 
Completion of the Acquisitions 
 
On December 19, 2025, the Company announced the upcoming acquisition of Caranx Medical and Artedrone, becoming 
Carvolix, pioneering cardiovascular therapies with AI driven autonomous mini-robots and innovative implants. On January 
30, 2026, the Acquisitions have been formally completed and the consolidation of Caranx Medical and Artedrone with the 
pre-existing Affluent Medical entities into Carvolix is now effective. 
 
The terms and conditions of the Acquisitions are further detailed in the Company press release dated December 19, 2025. 
In particular, Carvolix made closing payments of respectively EUR16.6M and EUR11.4M, entirely in Carvolix shares, for the 
acquisition of Caranx Medical and Artedrone. Carvolix also acquired from Truffle BioMedTech CrossOver FPCI a current 
account against Artedrone for an amount of EUR1M plus accrued interests (at a rate of 8% per annum) (the "Current Account 
"). 
 
Truffle funds, acting as sellers in the context of the Acquisitions, entirely rolled-over the closing purchase price 
and the purchase price of the Current Account at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per ordinary share (i.e., the same price 
as for the Financing), resulting in the issuance of a total of 12,384,470 new ordinary shares. 
 
These 12,384,470 new ordinary shares were issued by the Board of Directors on January 30, 2026 pursuant to the 
delegations granted by the general meeting of the Company held on January 30, 2026, for a total subscription price of 
EUR28,979,659.80 offset with the closing purchase price and the purchase price of the Current Account. 
 
Initial Tranches of Financing 
 
On December 19, 2025, the Company further announced the launch of a concomitant Financing of up to EUR30M led by Truffle 
Capital and Edwards Lifesciences who undertook to make available to the Company a first tranche of EUR10M (the "First 
Tranche").  The Company will secure up to EUR300,000 from several business angels (the "Additional Tranche", and together 
with the First Tranche, the "Initial Tranches"). 
 
Following the adoption by shareholders of the appropriate resolutions at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors 
decided on January 30, 2026 to use the delegations granted by the General Meeting to proceed with the implementation of 
the Initial Tranches, consisting of 4,401,708 new ordinary shares at a subscription price of EUR2.34 per Financing Share 
(which represents a 18.8% premium versus the last closing share price). 
 
The purpose of the Initial Tranches of the Financing is to extend the horizon of the Company's cash position from 
December 2025 to the end of May 2026. 
 
The Initial Tranches of the Financing will allow the Company to pursue clinical and regulatory development for all its 
devices, and to position itself favorably as it embarks on the next steps of value creation. These steps include, but 
are not limited to, launching the commercialization in the US of TAVIPILOT Software, negotiating a strategic agreement 
with an industrial player to speed up the clinical trials and marketing of Artus, progress towards first in human for 
the robotic platform for stroke treatment and continue the development and clinical activities of Epygon. 
 
The allocation of the proceeds of the Initial Tranches between the different programs should be approximately as 
follows: 28% to TAVIpilot, 27% to Artus, 23% to structural heart devices (Kalios and Epygon), 22% to ARTE-DRONE. 
 
The financing required to pursue the combined Carvolix activities over the next 12 months, according to current 
development plans, is estimated at around EUR26M, of which EUR10.3M is secured through the Initial Tranches of the 
Financing. 
 
The Company expects to secure the remainder (i.e., an additional amount of EUR15.7M) from several international 
investors, with whom discussions are currently ongoing. The Company also expects to be able to further extend its cash 
runway through, among other things, the proceeds that would be generated from a potential partnership deal with regards 
to Artus, an artificial urinary sphincter currently in Carvolix's product portfolio. 
 
Conversion of the June 2025 convertible bonds 
 
On June 20, 2025, the Company issued EUR5.4M in convertible bonds to some of its main historical shareholders (the " 
Convertible Bonds"). In accordance with their terms, the Convertible Bonds are immediately and automatically payable in 
connection with the implementation of the Financing. 
 
Each bondholder has irrevocably undertaken to subscribe, by way of debt offset, to a capital increase concomitant to 
the First Tranche of the Financing, such that no cash reimbursement will be made in connection with the redemption of 
the Convertible Bonds. The ordinary shares issued in connection with the redemption of the Convertible Bonds are 
subscribed by the bondholders at a price of EUR1.872 per ordinary share (corresponding to a 20% discount). 
 
Following the adoption by shareholders of the appropriate resolutions at the General Meeting, the Board of Directors 
decided on January 30, 2026 to use the delegations granted by the General Meeting to proceed with the redemption of the 
Convertible Bonds and the issuance of 3,107,305 ordinary shares (including 2,605,384 ordinary shares to be issued to 
Truffle Medeor FPCI) at a subscription price of EUR1.872 per ordinary share (which represents a 5% discount versus the 
last closing share price). 
 
Impact of the Transaction on the share capital

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
