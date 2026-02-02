Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 -2

Anzeige
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
30.01.26 | 15:25
2,040 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9551,96509:00
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 08:03 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026

DJ Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 

Affluent Medical 
Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 
02-Feb-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 

Aix-en-Provence, February 2, 2026 - 7:30 a.m. CET - Carvolix (formerly Affluent Medical)  (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: 
AFME - "Carvolix" or the "Company"), a French commercial and clinical-stage medical technology company specializing in 
the international development and industrialization of breakthrough AI-driven mini-robots and biomimetic implants, to 
revolutionize interventional cardiology and the treatment of brain stroke, is today announcing the results of the votes 
of its Combined Shareholders' Meeting. 
 
The Combined Shareholders' Meeting was held on Friday January 30, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the registered office of the 
Company located 320 avenue Archimède - Les Pleiades III Batiment B -13100 AIX-EN-PROVENCE (France), under the 
chairmanship of Mr. Michel Thérin, Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"). 
 
The shareholders have adopted the resolution regarding the change of Company's name as well as all the resolutions 
supported by the Board, and particularly the delegations granted to the Board related to financial transactions. 
 
The shareholders have also ratified the appointment of Mr. Alain Chevallier as a Board member, and approved the 
agreements and commitments referred to in Articles L.225-38 and seq. of the Commercial Code. 
 
Details of the vote results are detailed below: 
 
Number of shares with voting rights                   39 350 192  
 
Total number of votes                         57 009 926 
 
Number of shareholders present, represented or voting by post    33 
 
Number of shares present, represented or voting by post       35 446 196 
 
Number of votes present, represented or voting by post        52 614 168 
 
Participation rate                          92.3 % 
                                     For       Against     Abstain 
 
Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting               Votes  %    Votes  %    Votes  % 
 
 1.                  Change of the Company's name;           51 756 98.37% 857 960 1.63%  0    - 
                                     208 
 
 
           Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to 
           decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 
 2.                  cash capital increase with the removal of     52 614 100.00% 0    0.00%  0    - 
           preferential subscription rights in favor of named 168 
           persons, in one or more instalments, for a maximum 
           nominal amount of EUR1,238,447.00; 
 
 3.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   45 655 100.00% 0    0.00%  6 958  - 
           favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover;       421               747 
 
 
 4.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   51 015 100.00% 0    0.00%  1 598  - 
           favor of Truffle Innov FRR;            787               381 
 
 
 5.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   42 317 100.00% 0    0.00%  10 296 - 
           favor of Truffle Medeor;              293               875 
 
 
           Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to 
           decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 
 6.                  cash capital increase with removal of preferential 52 614 100.00% 0    0.00%  1    - 
           subscription rights in favor of named persons, on 167 
           one or more instalments, for a maximum nominal 
           amount of EUR1,428,398.50; 
 
 7.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   45 655 100.00% 0    0.00%  6 958  - 
           favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover;       421               747 
 
 
 8.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   51 015 100.00% 0    0.00%  1 598  - 
           favor of Truffle Innov FRR;            787               381 
 
 
 9.                  Removal of preferential subscription rights in   42 317 100.00% 0    0.00%  10 296 - 
           favor of Truffle Medeor;              293               875 
 
 
           Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors 
           to decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 52 614 100.00% 0    0.00%  1    - 
10.                 cash capital increase, in one or more instalments, 167 
           for a maximum nominal amount of EUR310,730.50; 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   42 317 100.00% 0    0.00%  10 296 - 
11.                 favor of Truffle Medeor;              293               875 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   48 867 100.00% 0    0.00%  3 746  - 
12.                 favor of Financière Memnon;            927               241 
 
 
           Cancellation of preferential subscription rights  52 414 100.00% 0    0.00%  200 001 - 
13.                 in favor of HAYK Holding Sàrl;           167 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   51 568 100.00% 0    0.00%  1 045  - 
14.                 favor of Ginko Invest;               230               938 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   51 756 100.00% 0    0.00%  857 961 - 
15.                 favor of Ms. Simone Merkle;            207 
 
 
           Delegation of powers to the Board of Directors to 
           decide, subject to a condition precedent, on a 
           cash capital increase with removal of preferential 52 614 100.00% 0    0.00%  0    - 
16.                 subscription rights in favor of named persons, in 168 
           one or more instalments, for a maximum nominal 
           amount of EUR427,350.30; 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   45 655 100.00% 0    0.00%  6 958  - 
17.                 favor of Truffle BioMedTech Crossover;       421               747 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   42 317 100.00% 0    0.00%  10 296 - 
18.                 favor of Truffle Medeor;              293               875 
 
 
           Removal of preferential subscription rights in   48 867 100.00% 0    0.00%  3 746  - 
19.                 favor of Edwards Lifesciences Holding, Inc.;    927               241 
 
 
           Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors 
           to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities 
           giving immediate or future access to the share   52 614 
20.                 capital or entitling the holder to a debt     167   100.00% 0    0.00%  1    - 
           security, with removal of shareholders' 
           preferential subscription rights in favor of 
           certain categories of beneficiaries; 
 
           Setting of overall limits on the amount of issues 52 614 100.00% 0    0.00%  0    - 
21.                 made pursuant to the delegations granted;     168 
 
 
           Delegation of authority granted to the Board of 
           Directors to increase the share capital by issuing 
           ordinary shares or securities giving access to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

DJ Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 -2- 

ordinary shares to be issued immediately or in the 
           future by the Company, reserved for members of a  3 623  6.89%  48 990 93.11% 1    - 
22.                 company savings plan to be set up by the Company  188       979 
           under the conditions provided for in Articles 
           L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, with 
           the removal of shareholders' preferential 
           subscription rights; 
                                    For       Against     Abstain 
 
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting                 Votes  %    Votes  %    Votes  % 
 
23.               Ratification of the co-optation of Mr Alain     52 614  100.00% 0    0.00%  1    - 
          Chevallier as member of the Board of Director;    167 
 
 
         Approval of the agreements and commitments referred 30 136              22 477 
24.               to in Articles L.225-38 et seq. of the Commercial  979   100.00% 0    0.00%  189   - 
          Code; 
 
 
25.               Power to carry out the legal formalities.      52 614  100.00% 0    0.00%  1    - 
                                    167

About Carvolix

Carvolix is a French medical technologies company, commercial and clinical stage, founded by Truffle Capital, that aims to become a global leader in the treatment of structural heart diseases and brain strokes, world's leading causes of mortality and disability. Carvolix develops novel AI and imaging driven mini-robots that make complex procedures doble by interventional cardiologists, as well as biomimetics heart valves..

For more information, please visit www.affluentmedical.com

Contacts: 

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
CARVOLIX              Communication financière / relations presse 
 
                   Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Enora BUDET 
 
Sébastien Ladet             
 
CEO                 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81 / +33 (0)6 72 17 84 60  
 
investor@carvolix.eu          
 
                  ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / enora.budet@seitosei-actifin.com  
 
                  MC SERVICES AG 
 
PRIMATICE 
                  Relations médias Europe 
 
 
Relations médias France 
Thomas Roborel de Climens      Maximilian SCHUR / Julia BITTNER 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
 
 
                  +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 28 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
 
 
                  affluent@mc-services.eu

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Carvolix: Results of the votes of the Combined Shareholders' General Meeting of January 30, 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   Affluent Medical 
       320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
       13100 Aix en Provence France 
       France 
Phone:    +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:    jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:   https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:     FR0013333077 
Euronext   AFME 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 2269256 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2269256 02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269256&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.