Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 02

2 February 2026

ARTEMIS UK FUTURE LEADERS PLC

(the 'Company')



LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the " Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital as at 31 January 2026 consists of 49,826,436 Ordinary Shares of 20p each. Of these, 20,059,743 shares are held in treasury and do not carry voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 29,766,693.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



