

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Central Command has urged Iran to avoid risky live-fire naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz.



Last week, Iran announced that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will begin a two-day live-fire naval exercise in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.



CENTCOM urged the IRGC to conduct the announced naval exercise in a manner that is safe, professional and avoids unnecessary risk to freedom of navigation for international maritime traffic. The Strait of Hormuz is an international sea passage and an essential trade corridor that supports regional economic prosperity. On an average, roughly 100 of the world's merchant vessels transit the narrow strait every day.



While acknowledging Iran's right to operate professionally in international airspace and waters, CENTCOM warned that any unsafe and unprofessional behavior near U.S. forces, regional partners or commercial vessels increases risks of collision, escalation, and destabilization.



CENTCOM vowed that it will ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, ships, and aircraft operating in the Middle East. 'We will not tolerate unsafe IRGC actions including overflight of U.S. military vessels engaged in flight operations, low-altitude or armed overflight of U.S. military assets when intentions are unclear, high-speed boat approaches on a collision course with U.S. military vessels, or weapons trained at U.S. forces,' it said in a press release.



The U.S. Central Command reminded that the U.S. military has the most highly trained and lethal force in the world and will continue to operate with the highest levels of professionalism and adhere to international norms. 'Iran's IRGC must do the same,' it added.



