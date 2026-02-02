AdvanCell, a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted alpha therapies for cancer, today announced that it has entered into a Collaboration and Exclusive Licensing Agreement with 48Hour Discovery to develop a novel peptide-based Lead-212 (212Pb) radiotherapeutic with an initial focus on a gastrointestinal cancer with significant medical need, reflecting AdvanCell's strategy to build a durable pipeline of differentiated targeted alpha therapies addressing large oncology markets.

The collaboration brings together 48Hour Discovery's peptide discovery platform and AdvanCell's 212Pb expertise to rapidly construct and advance a peptide-based radiotherapeutic program. Leveraging AdvanCell's scalable 212Pb platform, which integrates secure isotope supply and modular manufacturing with deep expertise in developing 212Pb radioligand therapies, the program is designed to enable a rapid, repeatable path into the clinic and support the expansion of AdvanCell's targeted alpha therapy pipeline.

Under the terms of the agreement, AdvanCell has obtained exclusive worldwide rights for development and commercialization.

"This collaboration with the 48H Discovery team supports our strategy to build a valuable pipeline, advances a second 212Pb program into the clinic in 2027 and reinforces our commitment to building a pipeline designed to deliver transformative impact for patients," said Philina Lee, CEO of AdvanCell. "AdvanCell recently announced compelling clinical results for our lead program which gives us confidence our alpha technology can meaningfully change outcomes for patients in other cancers of high medical need."

"This partnership exemplifies how speed and precision can unlock entirely new therapeutic possibilities," said Rick Finnegan, CEO 48 Hour Discovery. "By pairing peptides from our novel discovery engine with AdvanCell's development capabilities we believe we can bring a truly differentiated therapy to patients who urgently need better options

This Collaboration and Exclusive Licensing Agreement expands the Company's existing portfolio of targeted alpha therapies, led by ADVC001, a first-in-class 212Pb-PSMA radioligand therapy. The financial terms of the Licensing Agreement were not disclosed.

About 212Pb-ADVC001

212Pb-ADVC001 (ADVC001) is a proprietary and patented PSMA-targeting radioligand with optimized physicochemical properties and labelled with 212Pb, an alpha-emitting payload (radionuclide) with a high dose rate, 10.6 hour half-life and simple decay scheme. ADVC001 is designed to deliver radiation at a cellular level to effectively kill prostate cancer cells while minimizing toxicity.

About the TheraPb trial

The TheraPb trial (NCT05720130) is a prospective, open-label Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study evaluating ADVC001 in metastatic prostate cancer. The completed Phase 1b dose escalation assessed the safety and tolerability of escalating doses of ADVC001 administered every 6, 4, 2 or 1 week(s) during the dose-finding Phase 1b (see press release). The Phase 2 expansion is assessing the efficacy and safety of ADVC001 at two dose levels. The trial utilizes a randomized dose-response design and dose optimization elements to rigorously evaluate optimal dosing strategies of ADVC001 in PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

About AdvanCell

AdvanCell is a vertically integrated, clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies that harness the power of targeted alpha-emitting radionuclides. By leveraging its proprietary Lead-212 platform, advanced and scalable manufacturing and world-class clinical development capabilities, AdvanCell aims to deliver novel treatments that improve outcomes for patients with cancer globally. For more information, visit www.advancell.com.au and follow us on LinkedIn.

