

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed amidst a rout in commodity markets that continued from Friday. While the dollar rallied, crude oil as well as cryptocurrencies have lost heavily. In addition to fears of a hawkish Federal Reserve, sentiment was also swayed by anxiety ahead of key earning updates, central bank decisions as well as macro-economic data releases.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory amidst a rout in commodity markets. Benchmarks in Europe are however trading on a positive note. Earlier, Asian markets finished trading on a heavily negative note.



The dollar index rallied, boosted by Warsh-led gains. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note.



Crude oil prices plunged amidst easing tensions between U.S. and Iran. Gold added to Friday's massive losses. Cryptocurrencies are trading mostly in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,893.80, up 0.00% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,915.20, down 0.34% Germany's DAX at 24,743.46, up 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,301.80, up 0.77% France's CAC 40 at 8,182.44, up 0.69% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,975.86, up 0.47% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 52,655.18, down 1.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,778.60, down 1.02% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,015.75, down 2.48% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,775.57, down 2.23%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1822, down 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.3657, down 0.23% USD/JPY at 155.26, up 0.32% AUD/USD at 0.6943, down 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3664, up 0.35% Dollar Index at 97.42, up 0.44%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.237%, down 0.16% Germany at 2.8518%, up 0.27% France at 3.441%, up 0.38% U.K. at 4.4980%, down 0.57% Japan at 2.231%, down 1.02%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $65.93, down 4.89%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $61.85, down 5.15%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,719.70, down 0.54%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $77,915.03, down 0.87% Ethereum at $2,314.01, down 3.64% BNB at $765.39, down 0.83% XRP at $1.64, up 0.03% Solana at $103.04, down 2.56%



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News