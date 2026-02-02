

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies rebounded after a massive plunge earlier that witnessed Bitcoin falling below the $75 thousand level. Fears of a hawkish Fed, the massive sell-off in metals as well as a resurgence in the U.S. Dollar contributed to the sell-off in crypto markets. Massive outflows from U.S.-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. had also weighed on sentiment.



Supporting sentiment in the market are reports that Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR), the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor on Monday acquired 855 Bitcoins worth $75 million, lifting its total holdings of Bitcoins to 713,504 or 3.398% of the total Bitcoin supply. The average cost of the holdings is $76,052.



There are also reports that Justin Sun, the founder of Tron has plans to add to the blockchain's bitcoin holdings.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $2.65 trillion, adding 1.5 percent overnight. The 24-hour trading volume has increased 4 percent to $191 billion. Bitcoin has slipped to the 12th rank and Ethereum has plunged to the 62nd position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Data from Coinglass showed crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours at $792 million comprising long positions of $523 million and short positions of $269 million.



The weakness in the sentiment prevailing in the cryptocurrency market was reflected in the CMC Fear and Greed Index as well. The index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market dropped further in the 'Extreme fear' territory with a decline to 15 from 18 a day earlier. The index had recorded a yearly low of 10 (extreme fear) on November 22, 2025.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has edged up 0.08 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $78,343.23. The current price is around 38 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has lost 10.9 percent in the past week and is grappling with year-to-date losses of 10.5 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $78,409.61 and $74,551.33.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $510 million on Friday versus $818 million on Thursday. The outflows were attributed almost entirely to iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) that witnessed outflows of $528 million.



Ethereum has lost 1.1 percent overnight as it declined to $2,346.12. The leading alternate coin is now trading 53 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,377.61 and $2,158.94.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $253 million on Friday versus $156 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) recorded outflows of $157 million followed by Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) that recorded outflows of $96 million.



4th ranked BNB added 1.4 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $770.48. BNB is trading 44 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP gained 0.87 percent overnight to trade at $1.63, around 57 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana increased 1.2 percent overnight to $104.15. SOL's current price is around 65 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall also lost 0.9 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2831. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin added 2.2 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1079. DOGE is now trading 85 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also gained 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $0.3003. ADA is currently trading 90 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



