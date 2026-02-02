Anzeige
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 18:57 Uhr
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Feb-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 

Date of purchase:                  2 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            161.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             158.80p 
 
                           160.6427p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,318,531 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,423,045 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,423,045 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      160.6427p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
83              161.40          08:20:12         00374171058TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             161.00          08:21:58         00374172519TRLO1     XLON 
 
273             161.20          08:29:51         00374179237TRLO1     XLON 
 
457             160.60          08:29:51         00374179238TRLO1     XLON 
 
318             161.00          08:32:45         00374182016TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             161.00          08:32:45         00374182017TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             160.80          08:34:57         00374184040TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             161.00          08:34:57         00374184041TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             160.60          08:44:27         00374191444TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             160.60          08:44:27         00374191445TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             160.60          08:45:34         00374192413TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              160.40          08:45:34         00374192414TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             160.40          08:47:06         00374193626TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             160.40          08:47:06         00374193627TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             160.40          08:50:20         00374196061TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              160.20          08:50:20         00374196062TRLO1     XLON 
 
435             160.40          08:52:28         00374197753TRLO1     XLON 
 
37              160.40          08:57:00         00374201518TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              160.40          08:57:00         00374201519TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              160.40          08:57:07         00374201597TRLO1     XLON 
 
569             160.40          08:58:42         00374202775TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             160.20          09:01:39         00374205826TRLO1     XLON 
 
187             160.40          09:02:00         00374206182TRLO1     XLON 
 
90              160.60          09:10:53         00374219135TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              160.60          09:10:53         00374219136TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             160.60          09:11:03         00374219321TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              160.60          09:11:33         00374220023TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             160.40          09:11:33         00374220024TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             160.60          09:14:14         00374223753TRLO1     XLON 
 
178             160.60          09:14:14         00374223754TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              160.60          09:14:24         00374223984TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             161.20          09:22:22         00374230500TRLO1     XLON 
 
438             161.00          09:22:33         00374230604TRLO1     XLON 
 
456             161.00          09:22:42         00374230675TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             160.80          09:23:32         00374231061TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              161.00          09:27:29         00374233692TRLO1     XLON 
 
465             161.00          09:39:29         00374246139TRLO1     XLON 
 
52              161.40          10:00:03         00374269713TRLO1     XLON 
 
938             161.40          10:07:23         00374270138TRLO1     XLON 
 
154             161.80          10:11:00         00374270311TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             161.80          10:11:00         00374270312TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              161.80          10:21:03         00374270794TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             161.60          10:21:03         00374270795TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              161.80          10:26:42         00374271109TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             161.60          10:26:42         00374271110TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             161.80          10:32:40         00374271973TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             161.60          10:32:40         00374271974TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             161.80          10:37:16         00374272246TRLO1     XLON 
 
453             161.60          10:37:16         00374272247TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             161.40          10:37:49         00374272279TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              161.60          10:38:44         00374272340TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             161.40          10:38:45         00374272341TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              161.40          10:38:45         00374272342TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             161.40          10:48:48         00374272843TRLO1     XLON 
 
447             161.40          10:48:48         00374272844TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              161.80          10:48:48         00374272845TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             161.80          10:48:48         00374272846TRLO1     XLON 
 
918             161.40          10:48:48         00374272847TRLO1     XLON 
 
919             161.20          10:48:48         00374272848TRLO1     XLON 
 
923             161.00          10:48:57         00374272851TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              161.20          10:49:00         00374272854TRLO1     XLON 
 
912             161.00          10:49:02         00374272855TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             161.00          10:49:05         00374272861TRLO1     XLON 
 
455             160.60          10:56:08         00374273258TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             161.00          10:56:08         00374273259TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             160.80          10:56:08         00374273260TRLO1     XLON 
 
303             160.80          10:56:08         00374273261TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             160.80          11:02:37         00374273533TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             160.80          11:02:37         00374273534TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
