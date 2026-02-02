DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Feb-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 161.80p Lowest price paid per share: 158.80p 160.6427p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,318,531 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,423,045 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,423,045 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 160.6427p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 83 161.40 08:20:12 00374171058TRLO1 XLON 473 161.00 08:21:58 00374172519TRLO1 XLON 273 161.20 08:29:51 00374179237TRLO1 XLON 457 160.60 08:29:51 00374179238TRLO1 XLON 318 161.00 08:32:45 00374182016TRLO1 XLON 166 161.00 08:32:45 00374182017TRLO1 XLON 468 160.80 08:34:57 00374184040TRLO1 XLON 468 161.00 08:34:57 00374184041TRLO1 XLON 317 160.60 08:44:27 00374191444TRLO1 XLON 133 160.60 08:44:27 00374191445TRLO1 XLON 451 160.60 08:45:34 00374192413TRLO1 XLON 21 160.40 08:45:34 00374192414TRLO1 XLON 198 160.40 08:47:06 00374193626TRLO1 XLON 261 160.40 08:47:06 00374193627TRLO1 XLON 464 160.40 08:50:20 00374196061TRLO1 XLON 17 160.20 08:50:20 00374196062TRLO1 XLON 435 160.40 08:52:28 00374197753TRLO1 XLON 37 160.40 08:57:00 00374201518TRLO1 XLON 34 160.40 08:57:00 00374201519TRLO1 XLON 96 160.40 08:57:07 00374201597TRLO1 XLON 569 160.40 08:58:42 00374202775TRLO1 XLON 465 160.20 09:01:39 00374205826TRLO1 XLON 187 160.40 09:02:00 00374206182TRLO1 XLON 90 160.60 09:10:53 00374219135TRLO1 XLON 53 160.60 09:10:53 00374219136TRLO1 XLON 118 160.60 09:11:03 00374219321TRLO1 XLON 1 160.60 09:11:33 00374220023TRLO1 XLON 472 160.40 09:11:33 00374220024TRLO1 XLON 119 160.60 09:14:14 00374223753TRLO1 XLON 178 160.60 09:14:14 00374223754TRLO1 XLON 79 160.60 09:14:24 00374223984TRLO1 XLON 112 161.20 09:22:22 00374230500TRLO1 XLON 438 161.00 09:22:33 00374230604TRLO1 XLON 456 161.00 09:22:42 00374230675TRLO1 XLON 453 160.80 09:23:32 00374231061TRLO1 XLON 12 161.00 09:27:29 00374233692TRLO1 XLON 465 161.00 09:39:29 00374246139TRLO1 XLON 52 161.40 10:00:03 00374269713TRLO1 XLON 938 161.40 10:07:23 00374270138TRLO1 XLON 154 161.80 10:11:00 00374270311TRLO1 XLON 134 161.80 10:11:00 00374270312TRLO1 XLON 12 161.80 10:21:03 00374270794TRLO1 XLON 462 161.60 10:21:03 00374270795TRLO1 XLON 9 161.80 10:26:42 00374271109TRLO1 XLON 448 161.60 10:26:42 00374271110TRLO1 XLON 226 161.80 10:32:40 00374271973TRLO1 XLON 206 161.60 10:32:40 00374271974TRLO1 XLON 197 161.80 10:37:16 00374272246TRLO1 XLON 453 161.60 10:37:16 00374272247TRLO1 XLON 440 161.40 10:37:49 00374272279TRLO1 XLON 70 161.60 10:38:44 00374272340TRLO1 XLON 401 161.40 10:38:45 00374272341TRLO1 XLON 57 161.40 10:38:45 00374272342TRLO1 XLON 447 161.40 10:48:48 00374272843TRLO1 XLON 447 161.40 10:48:48 00374272844TRLO1 XLON 10 161.80 10:48:48 00374272845TRLO1 XLON 177 161.80 10:48:48 00374272846TRLO1 XLON 918 161.40 10:48:48 00374272847TRLO1 XLON 919 161.20 10:48:48 00374272848TRLO1 XLON 923 161.00 10:48:57 00374272851TRLO1 XLON 10 161.20 10:49:00 00374272854TRLO1 XLON 912 161.00 10:49:02 00374272855TRLO1 XLON 459 161.00 10:49:05 00374272861TRLO1 XLON 455 160.60 10:56:08 00374273258TRLO1 XLON 475 161.00 10:56:08 00374273259TRLO1 XLON 133 160.80 10:56:08 00374273260TRLO1 XLON 303 160.80 10:56:08 00374273261TRLO1 XLON 110 160.80 11:02:37 00374273533TRLO1 XLON 110 160.80 11:02:37 00374273534TRLO1 XLON

