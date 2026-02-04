DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.1826 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1177300 CODE: MEGA LN ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEGA LN LEI Code: 213800TD9G3Y5DL54346 Sequence No.: 417116 EQS News ID: 2271056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2271056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)