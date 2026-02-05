Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 05-Feb-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 05/02/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 5.30% Notes due 04/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of PHP100,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3283697533 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 05/02/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of EUR100,000 each) debt-like XS3289888011 -- securities 4.88% Callable Notes due 05/02/2041; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD100,000 each) debt-like XS3282837510 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 05/02/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1,000 each) Securitised XS3247175105 -- derivatives Issuer Name: Heathrow Funding Limited Sub-Class B-14 5.625% Bonds due 05/02/2034; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 each in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3286658912 -- and including GBP199,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

