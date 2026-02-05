Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 08:54 Uhr
Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting (hereinafter - "the Meeting") of special closed-ended type private equity investment company INVL Technology (hereinafter - "the Company") that was held on 5 February 2026:

1. Presentation of the notice of the Board of the Management Company and the recommendation of the Company's Investment Committee

1.1. Shareholders of the Company were presented with the notice of the Board of the Management Company and the recommendation of the Company's Investment Committee regarding the extension of the Company's term of activity, the related amendments to the Company's Articles of Association, and the impact of these decisions on the interests of the Company and its shareholders (no resolution shall be adopted on this agenda item).

2. On the extension of the Company's term of activity

2.1. To extend the Company's term of activity by 2 (two) years.

2.2. Taking into account that the Company's Articles of Association have, since the establishment of the Company, provided for the possibility to extend the Company's term of activity for a period not exceeding 2 (two) years, the shareholders, by voting in favour of this resolution, confirmed that they do not object to the resolution on the extension of the Company's term of activity being adopted less than 6 months prior to the expiry of the Company's term of activity.

3. On the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association, approval of a new wording of the Articles of Association and appointment of an authorised person

3.1. Taking into account the resolution on the extension of the Company's term of activity (agenda item 2), as well as the notice of the Board of the Management Company and the recommendation of the Company's Investment Committee, the shareholders approved a new wording of the Company's Articles of Association (draft Articles of Association attached), whereby:

  • the final term of the Company's activity is established, providing that the Company's term of activity shall be 12 (twelve) years from the date of issuance of the closed-ended investment company licence (by amending Clause 10.6 of the Articles of Association); and
  • other provisions of the Company's Articles of Association related to the extension of the Company's term of activity are removed.

These amendments to the Articles of Association are not considered material.
The new Articles of Association are approved by replacing the entire text thereof, without approving individual clauses separately.

3.2. Authorised Kazimieras Tonkunas (with the right of substitution) to sign the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association and to register it in accordance with the procedure established by applicable laws and resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Kazimieras Tonkunas
INVL Technology Managing Partner
E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
