INVL Technology shareholders approve extension of operational term by two years

Having received strong support from its shareholders, INVL Technology, a company that invests in information technology businesses, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 February 2026, shareholders approved the proposal to extend the company's operational term by two years.

According to the resolution adopted by shareholders, the company's operational term - which had previously been set until 14 July 2026 - has been extended by an additional two years, until 14 July 2028.

"The shareholders' decision to extend the operational term provides strategic flexibility and enables the smooth completion of the investment cycle to achieve the best outcome for investors. While the portfolio companies have not yet been sold, our key focus remains on continuing to increase and strengthen their value," said Kazimieras Tonkunas, Managing Partner of INVL Technology.

As announced earlier, in January INVL Technology appointed ICON Corporate Finance - an investment bank specialising in the technology sector - as its adviser in the sale process of the company's managed portfolio businesses.

INVL Technology, managed by INVL Asset Management - the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics - is a closed-end investment company. It controls the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech firm NRD Companies, and the IT business in the Baltics, Novian.

INVL Technology's net profit for the first nine months of 2025 increased by 89% year-on-year to EUR 2.1 million. The company's equity as of 30 September 2025 amounted to EUR 53.36 million. Its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange Additional List (INC1L). INVL Technology will announce its preliminary 2025 operating results on 4 March of this year.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkunas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt