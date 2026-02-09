DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST (CJ1P LN) Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Feb-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Broad Transition UCITS ETF GBP DIST DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 12.8147 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26781019 CODE: CJ1P LN ISIN: LU2668197069 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2668197069 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CJ1P LN LEI Code: 2221000CD5HRISG4GK83 Sequence No.: 417508 EQS News ID: 2273132 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2273132&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2026 03:08 ET (08:08 GMT)