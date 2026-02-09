

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has won an authentic victory in the parliamentary election.



By winning 316 out of 465 seats in Sunday's election, LDP became the first party to secure a two-thirds majority by its own in the lower house in Japan's modern parliamentary history.



With LDP's ally the Japan Innovation Party winning 36 more seats, the coalition together has a thumping majority of 352 seats in the House of Representatives.



The election results reflected positively on Japanese stocks with The Nikkei 225 index making early gains in trade on Monday.



The resounding victory is seen as a strong mandate for LDP's new leader Sanae Takaichi four months after she was elected as the country's first female prime minister by the parliament.



The hard-line conservative leader's decision to call a snap election paid off well, boosting her confidence to provide political stability and drive economic reforms in Japan.



Takaichi is already riding high on approval ratings.



