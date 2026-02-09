

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that nearly 2,000 unqualified truckers and vehicles were removed from American roads in a special Operation carried out by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and state law enforcement officers.



During the first wave of Operation SafeDRIVE, FMCSA inspectors and law enforcement partners in 26 states and the District of Columbia carried out targeted enforcement actions along major freight corridors and other high-risk locations.



The Department of Transportation said that during the three-day operation, 704 drivers were placed out of service, including nearly 500 for English proficiency violations; 1,231 vehicles were placed out of service; and 56 drivers were arrested for offenses including DUI and illegal presence in the U.S.



Operation SafeDRIVE covered routes in D.C. and the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.



